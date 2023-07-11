‘Top Chef’ Champ Kristen Kish to Replace Padma Lakshmi as Host in Season 21 - The Messenger
‘Top Chef’ Champ Kristen Kish to Replace Padma Lakshmi as Host in Season 21

Lakshmi says she's "over the moon" that Kish is taking over

Christina Dugan Ramirez
‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish and Padma Lakshmi Natalie Engel; David Moir/Bravo

Kristen Kish has been named Top Chef's next host, taking over for beloved host and judge Padma Lakshmi.

On Tuesday, Bravo and Kish — who won Season 10 and who has served as guest judges multiple times — announced the news in a joint Instagram post. "It's official - Kristen Kish has been named host of #TopChef," the post read. "Get your knives ready as Season 21 heads to Wisconsin!"

Lakshmi was quick to send her congratulations to the chef on Twitter.

Read More

"I'm so proud of you @KristenLKish and am over the moon that you'll be taking over for me on @BravoTopChef!!! I'll be rooting for you and our whole crew next season. Congratulations!!!"

Kish responded, "Thank you for your friendship and mentorship over the years. Love you ♥️ I hope to do you proud!"

Last month,  Lakshmi — who has starred on the series since its second season in 2006 — released a statement on Twitter announcing her departure.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” she wrote. "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impacts it has had in the worlds of television and food."

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly," she continued. I feel like it's time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits."

"I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support," she concluded.  

Head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons will both return for Season 21, Variety reported.

