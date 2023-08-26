Top 5 ‘Tops’ in Movies, in Honor of ‘Bottoms’

Cole Porter said it best. "But, if baby, I'm the bottom, you're the top!" Maybe it's just me, but that song has been rattling around in my head ever since I saw Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott's sensational new comedy Bottoms.
While the zany gals in this surreal high school comedy have secured themselves as cinema's best bottoms, the question remains: Who's the top? I let the question spin around in my mind for a little while and came up, I think, with the obvious answers.
Inception (2010)
Naturally, the top top is the top from Christopher Nolan's Inception. It's the weighted spinny thing that ensures that Leonardo DiCaprio's consciousness is rooted in reality and not cavorting loose in an unconstructed limbo surrounded by water, mid-century architecture and Marion Cotillard in evening wear.
Titanic (1997)
- The Top 5 No. 1 Picks in Chicago Sports History
- ‘Bottoms’ Director Emma Seligman Says LGBTQ+ Audiences ‘Deserve Stupid Movies’ Too
- 5 Netflix Action Movies That Are Better Than Their Reputation
- 10 Patriotic Movies to Watch on the Fourth of July
- Tom Cruise Wants to Keep Making ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Until He’s 80
- The Best Pizza Movie Moments, in Honor of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’
What's the deal with Leo and tops?!??
Turns out the kid in Titanic with a spinning top isn't some throwaway (spinaway?) gag. It's based on one of the few surviving photos taken from the deck of the doomed ship — a young boy at play. I've got some good news: the kid survived the sinking. And I've got some bad news: he died in a car crash soon thereafter. Who knew Titanic was part of the Final Destination series?
My Summer Story (1994)
Practically everyone has seen A Christmas Story, but few people know there is a kinda-sorta sequel. Director Bob Clark and screenwriter/narrator Jean Shepherd got back together to make My Summer Story with Kieran Culkin as Ralphie. Scut Farkus is replaced by a new bully, Lug, and eventually, he and Ralphie engage in an epic battle of competitive top spinning. The movie is wall-to-wall tops!
Olaf's Frozen Adventure (2017)
Josh Gad ... a top? In the world of animation, sure.
In Olaf's Frozen Adventure, a 21-minute featurette shown before Coco and on streaming (but, in our hearts, exists on VHS in a puffy, clamshell case), everyone's favorite singin' snowman pesters people to see how they celebrate the "that time of year." A Jewish family shows Olaf the customary spinning top known as a dreidel, and, well, the guy just goes nuts.
Gattaca (1997)
Okay, okay, so this isn't technically a top, but you try coming up with more than four. A gyroscope is basically like multiple tops all spinning around one another. And in Gattaca (a really terrific movie, by the way), the gym always has a bunch of guys doing weird flips in 'em. Here's a shot of Ethan Hawke waiting his turn.
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Have Steamy Vacation Photo ShootEntertainment
- ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Mitchel Musso Arrested for Petty Theft, Public IntoxicationEntertainment
- Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose Giveaway Created NYC Riot, Gets AwardEntertainment
- Miley Cyrus and Adele Reveal Mutual Admiration SocietyEntertainment
- ‘Oppenheimer’ Heads to China: Christopher Nolan Becomes First Major Hollywood Filmmaker to Visit Since PandemicEntertainment
- Why Animal Lovers Bob Barker and Betty White Once Beefed Over an ElephantEntertainment
- Dave Chappelle Celebrates 50th Birthday With Pete Davidson, John Mayer and More at NYC’s Madison Square GardenEntertainment
- Riders in Various States of Undress Cruise Philadelphia Streets in 14th Naked Bike RideEntertainment
- ‘Dune 3’ Is Already Being Teased Before the ‘Dune’ Sequel’s DebutEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Deletes Social Media Posts Blaming Saudi Arabia Authorities for Stopping Her ShowEntertainment
- ‘Gran Turismo’ on Track to Take Over Top Spot at Domestic Box Office, ‘Barbie’ Close in SecondBusiness