Top 5 ‘Tops’ in Movies, in Honor of ‘Bottoms’

Cole Porter said it best. "But, if baby, I'm the bottom, you're the top!" Maybe it's just me, but that song has been rattling around in my head ever since I saw Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott's sensational new comedy Bottoms.

While the zany gals in this surreal high school comedy have secured themselves as cinema's best bottoms, the question remains: Who's the top? I let the question spin around in my mind for a little while and came up, I think, with the obvious answers.

Inception (2010)

The top from 'Inception' is our top top. Warner Bros. Pictures

Naturally, the top top is the top from Christopher Nolan's Inception. It's the weighted spinny thing that ensures that Leonardo DiCaprio's consciousness is rooted in reality and not cavorting loose in an unconstructed limbo surrounded by water, mid-century architecture and Marion Cotillard in evening wear.

Titanic (1997)

This kid's vacation is about to turn dark real quick. Paramount Pictures

What's the deal with Leo and tops?!??

Turns out the kid in Titanic with a spinning top isn't some throwaway (spinaway?) gag. It's based on one of the few surviving photos taken from the deck of the doomed ship — a young boy at play. I've got some good news: the kid survived the sinking. And I've got some bad news: he died in a car crash soon thereafter. Who knew Titanic was part of the Final Destination series?

My Summer Story (1994)

Hot Top Action! Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Practically everyone has seen A Christmas Story, but few people know there is a kinda-sorta sequel. Director Bob Clark and screenwriter/narrator Jean Shepherd got back together to make My Summer Story with Kieran Culkin as Ralphie. Scut Farkus is replaced by a new bully, Lug, and eventually, he and Ralphie engage in an epic battle of competitive top spinning. The movie is wall-to-wall tops!

Olaf's Frozen Adventure (2017)

Olaf presents himself as a top to a welcoming Jewish family in his 'Frozen Adventure.' Walt Disney Pictures

Josh Gad ... a top? In the world of animation, sure.

In Olaf's Frozen Adventure, a 21-minute featurette shown before Coco and on streaming (but, in our hearts, exists on VHS in a puffy, clamshell case), everyone's favorite singin' snowman pesters people to see how they celebrate the "that time of year." A Jewish family shows Olaf the customary spinning top known as a dreidel, and, well, the guy just goes nuts.

Gattaca (1997)

All the tops work out hard in 'Gattaca.' Sony Pictures Releasing

Okay, okay, so this isn't technically a top, but you try coming up with more than four. A gyroscope is basically like multiple tops all spinning around one another. And in Gattaca (a really terrific movie, by the way), the gym always has a bunch of guys doing weird flips in 'em. Here's a shot of Ethan Hawke waiting his turn.