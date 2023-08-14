Tony Hawk Shares ‘Missing Photo’ With Tupac Shakur - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Tony Hawk Shares ‘Missing Photo’ With Tupac Shakur

'My missing photo with Tupac: I attended the American Music Awards in 1991 because my sister was there performing with Michael Bolton,' Hawk shared

Taylor Henderson
Tony Hawk and Tupac ShakurJon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk has shared a never-before-seen photo of himself alongside the late Tupac Shakur.

Hawk posted the image to his Instagram account Sunday, writing, "My missing photo with Tupac: I attended the American Music Awards in 1991 because my sister was there performing with Michael Bolton."

The athlete shared that he was backstage when he "saw Tupac standing alone and I recognized him from Digital Underground (go listen to 'Same Song' for context)."

According to Hawk, this was before Shakur's first album was released and "nobody else seemed to notice him. I took a picture of him and [son Riley's mom] Cindy, and I thought she took one of him and me." But, as he pointed out, "This was in the era of point-and-shoot film cameras so results were unreliable."

The roll was eventually developed yet Hawk believed the image to be lost. "But thanks to modern technology and maestro digital artist @_vemix_ , the image has materialized."

Hawk added that the rapper was "effusive and gracious during our brief encounter, more so than anyone else we met or bothered for pictures that night."

Vemix is described as an artist and fauxtographer on the brand's Instagram page, leading some to believe the image is entirely digitally constructed. Its legitimacy is unclear and The Messenger has reached out to Vemix for clarification.

Hawk later amended his caption. "Edit: this might have been 1994 based on the AMA nominees that year. I'm so old that specific years get fuzzy. But the story remains the same."

Shakur died in September 1996, and his murder is still being investigated to this day. On July 17, Las Vegas PD issued a search warrant for a home in Henderson, Nevada, and the evidence was presented to a grand jury. No further updates have been provided to the public as of yet.

