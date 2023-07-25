Tony Bennett’s Son Reveals There’s a Documentary Coming on His Father and Lady Gaga - The Messenger
Tony Bennett’s Son Reveals There’s a Documentary Coming on His Father and Lady Gaga

The new doc will appear on Paramount+ in September and give new insight into the crooner’s battle with Alzheimer’s, according to Danny Bennett

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Lady Gaga (L) and Tony Bennett, winners of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for ‘Cheek to Cheek,’ pose in the press room during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danny Bennett, Tony Bennett’s son and manager, revealed in a new interview that there’s a new documentary coming to Paramount+ in September on the late crooner’s decade-long collaboration with Lady Gaga.

“Doing the final special with Gaga at Radio City Music Hall two years ago was nerve-wracking,” Danny Bennett told Variety. “We’re finishing this documentary called The Lady and the Legend, which is going to be on Paramount+ in September, and it chronicles their 10-year relationship.”

Danny Bennett added that the documentary will give fans a different view of his father and Gaga. “What you see in this documentary is not what you saw on the special,” Danny Bennett said, referring to the 2021 TV special One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. “You’re seeing backstage, where people are like, ‘He has no idea where he is.’ And Gaga, rightfully, was like, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’ But I just knew that when he hit that stage, it was going to all come back. It went so well that I actually got accused of saying that he had Alzheimer’s as a publicity stunt, because people didn’t believe it. I was nervous, but I thought, ‘I see it in his eye. This is how he would want to go out. This is what he needs.’ And I’m very proud that we were able to do that for him.”

Aside from documenting the late Bennett’s struggle with Alzheimer’s, the new documentary also shows that Gaga was also having some doubts about her career at the time. “What’s great about the doc that we met Gaga at a time when she was not feeling great about things — you know, Artpop and splitting up with Troy [Carter, her former manager], and she was doubting herself,” Danny Bennett told Variety. “And you watch Tony nurturing her, and telling her to move straight ahead and believe in herself. And then all of a sudden at the end, she is supporting him. It’s a full circle and it’s beautiful.”

Danny Bennett added that he’s “very excited for people to see this because you really gain understanding of these two great artists and their passion for music — and look, that’s what Tony represented,” he continued. “He enveloped the American dream and showed that if you stay with your passion, if you stay with quality, if you stick to your guns, opportunities will open up. And then it’s up to you to take advantage of those opportunities. And, and he showed us the possibilities, you know?”

Gaga, 37, and Bennett, who died Friday at age 96, released two albums together, 2014’s Cheek to Cheek and 2021’s Love for Sale. The former won a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The follow-up album also debuted at No. 1 and won Grammys for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. It was also nominated for Album of the Year, while their recording of “I Get a Kick Out of You” was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

