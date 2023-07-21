Tony Bennett Was ‘Still Singing’ in His Final Days — and His Last Song Was His First No. 1 Hit - The Messenger
Tony Bennett Was ‘Still Singing’ in His Final Days — and His Last Song Was His First No. 1 Hit

Bennett's official Instagram revealed that his 1951 hit was the last song he performed prior to his death

Charlotte Phillipp
Tony Bennett performs on stage at the Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts on August 8, 2019. Joseph Prezioso / AFP/Getty Images

Tony Bennett left a mark on the music world, even in his final days.

On Friday morning, the singer's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York City at age 96.

A strong and long-lasting presence in the American jazz scene, Bennett was the recipient of 19 Grammy Awards, and he was honored with a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement in 2001. He was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1994.

The music star's first No. 1 song in 1951 was "Because of You," which still remains a hit today.

Bennett's official Instagram confirmed that the last song he played before his death was "Because of You."

"Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, 'Because of You,' his first #1 hit," the account wrote. "Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever."

In 2016, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. His wife, Susan Benedetto, previously told AARP The Magazine that the singer was not always sure where he was or what was happening around him.

Still, she explained, "We are so much more fortunate than so many people with this diagnosis. We have such a good team. Danny [Bennett's son] handles Tony's business affairs. We have great doctors."

Bennett is survived by his four children — Antonia, Dae, Danny and Johanna — as well as nine grandchildren and his wife.

