Tony Bennett left a mark on the music world, even in his final days.
On Friday morning, the singer's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York City at age 96.
A strong and long-lasting presence in the American jazz scene, Bennett was the recipient of 19 Grammy Awards, and he was honored with a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement in 2001. He was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1994.
The music star's first No. 1 song in 1951 was "Because of You," which still remains a hit today.
- Tony Bennett’s Wife and Son Open Up About His Final Days and Last Words
- Tony Bennett, Grammy Award-Winning Singer, Dead at 96
- Tony Bennett: 10 Times the Singer Duetted With Modern Pop Stars, From Lady Gaga to Amy Winehouse
- Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and More Stars Mourn Tony Bennett, Who Believed ‘Life Is a Gift’
- Tony Bennett’s Wife and Son Thank Fans Following Legendary Singer’s Death at 96
Bennett's official Instagram confirmed that the last song he played before his death was "Because of You."
"Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, 'Because of You,' his first #1 hit," the account wrote. "Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever."
In 2016, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. His wife, Susan Benedetto, previously told AARP The Magazine that the singer was not always sure where he was or what was happening around him.
Still, she explained, "We are so much more fortunate than so many people with this diagnosis. We have such a good team. Danny [Bennett's son] handles Tony's business affairs. We have great doctors."
Bennett is survived by his four children — Antonia, Dae, Danny and Johanna — as well as nine grandchildren and his wife.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment