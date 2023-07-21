Tony Bennett: 10 Times the Singer Duetted With Modern Pop Stars, From Lady Gaga to Amy Winehouse

Tony Bennett first rose to fame in the early 1950s, before rock & roll swept the country, and spent much of his career celebrating vintage songs. But he managed to stay on the mainstream radar due to a celebrated series of duets albums featuring modern pop stars that kicked off in 2006 and concluded just two years ago with Love for Sale, the second of his two albums with Lady Gaga.

As Bennett once admitted, he wasn't always up with the times. When promoting Duets II in 2011, he told NPR that his son "chose all of the contemporary artists. I honestly didn't know most of them." But regardless, across these projects, many of which cracked the Top 10 of the U.S. pop charts, he sounded right at home collaborating with everyone from the Dixie Chicks to John Mayer. Here's a roundup of his best collaborations with contemporary pop stars.

Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett's extended collaboration with Lady Gaga turned out to be the capstone on his career, a team-up that yielded two Top 10 albums and a Grammy win. Bennett was effusive when speaking on Gaga. "I love the fact that I got involved with Lady Gaga, as we really understand each other," he once said. "We are both Italian-Americans and our families get along so we have a lot of fun together in the recording studio or on stage. I think she is an artist of exceptional singularity, just like Picasso, and I know she will have a very long career."

Amy Winehouse

Bennett's duet with Amy Winehouse on the immortal Great American Songbook standard "Body and Soul," tracked in 2011, turned out to be the "Rehab" singer's final studio recording. “Amy was a true jazz artist. She was completely improvisational and was relentless in exploring how to communicate a song most effectively," Bennett later said. "When we recorded 'Body and Soul' at Abbey Road Studios, the feeling was so positive that it was so tragic after that wonderful day we had recording together to lose her so young."

John Legend

Dating back to the '30s, this standard encourages listeners to sing in the face of human shortcoming and surrender to religious joy. Bennett recorded a popular version in 1950 and he returned to the song on Duets: An American Classic, getting an assist from John Legend. The younger singer's voice adapts perfectly to the brassy, swinging arrangement, and the two are clearly having a ball trading lines. "It was a pleasure performing 'Sing You Sinners' with you on Duets: The Making Of An American Classic," Bennett shared on social media in a birthday message for Legend last year. " You are a true talent."

Mariah Carey

Carey joined Bennett for "When Do the Bells Ring for Me" on Duets II. Bennett released the original song in 1990 on his Astoria: Portrait of the Artist album. The duo sing in harmony on the romantic ballad, with Carey adding a Broadway flair: "When do the bells ring for me?"

Christina Aguilera

Tony Bennett and Christina Aguilera teamed up to duet "Steppin' Out With My Baby" for Bennett's collaboration collection Viva Duets in 2012. The song was originally written by Irving Berlin and sung by Fred Astaire in the 1948 musical film Easter Parade, but Bennett turned the tune into a jazz number in 1993. Bennett wished Aguilera a happy birthday late last year: "Here’s to another year of your incredible journey."

The Dixie Chicks

On Bennett's first duet album, Duets: An American Classic, the legendary singer joined forces with the Dixie Chicks (before their name change) to cover the 1935 jazz track "Lullaby of Broadway," a celebration of New York City nightlife. "The Dixie Chicks, I thought of them as a country act and all of a sudden I have them doing 'Lullaby of Broadway,'" Bennett said at the time. "It's just a wonderful recording."

John Mayer

Tony Bennett originally recorded his version of the 1943 song “One for My Baby (One More For The Road)" in 1957, shared a re-recording in 1992 on Perfectly Frank and revisited the single in 2012 with John Mayer for Duets II. "He’s a hell of an improviser," Bennett later said of Mayer. "He knows how to syncopate. He’s a great blues singer. That record was completely spontaneous. All that interplay you hear was off the cuff. There was no preplanning any of that."

Carrie Underwood

Tony Bennett recruited country pop star Carrie Underwood to sing "It Had To Be You" with him for Duets II. “I would have sang anything with Tony," Underwood said in 2012. "Whatever he wanted, I was there."

Stevie Wonder

Wonder sang with Bennett on the 2006 duets album, and later in a moving 2020 birthday message to Bennett, Wonder praised him for his enlightened outlook toward race. "When I think about you I go back to when I was a little kid wanting to sing with you and we sang together in my lifetime," Wonder said. "But I think of even deeper things, like how when people didn't think it was proper, or it wasn't something that people wanted to be associated with publicly, you associated yourself with equal civil and social rights for African Americans and people of various ethnicities and color." Bennett responded, "It is an honor to call you my friend."

Elton John

Tony Bennett recorded "Rags to Riches" in 1953, climbing the charts to Number One for eight weeks. In 2006, Bennett and Elton John collaborated on a cover. On Bennett's 94th birthday, John posted a message of thanks to Bennett for "spreading so much joy throughout my life. You are an amazing man, an amazing artist, and someone who we should all look up to."