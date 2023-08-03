Tony Bennett's wife and son are opening up about his final moments. Susan Benedetto and his eldest son Danny Bennett, sat down with Today's Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired on Thursday, which would have been the late singer's 97th birthday.

"He didn't just light up a room, he loved the room," said Benedetto, who wed Bennett in 2007. The two first met in 1985 at one of Bennett's concerts. "He just was all love, all love, all the time."

Bennett's wife and son both shared that he "never" got tired of being a light for others.

"Tony loved being a public person, he loved being an entertainer," said Benedetto. "He really believed when he said 'I'm in the business of making people feel good,' and he felt that was a very noble thing."

As for what it was like to be his son, Danny, who was also the singer's manager, described Bennett as, "The man of the people. We experienced that as kids. As we're seeing with this amazing outpouring, its coming from every sector. Whether it's music, or art, the cab driver on the street, the hotdog guy, it was an amazing journey."

He also recalled a time his father joked, "I think I could do that," after watching MTV.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016 but was determined to not let it slow him down and was still able to remember all of his songs in his final days.

Benedetto shared that Bennett sang "Because of You" just "a couple days" before he died. "It bookends his career. That was his first hit and literally the last song that he sang."

Susan Benedetto and recording artist Tony Bennett attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

She shared a moment between her and Bennett that took place shortly before his passing. He was watching YouTube and asked, "Was I always popular?", to which Benedetto told him he had been famous for seven decades.

"That's because I stayed with quality," Bennett said at the time, per his widow.

Asked if Bennett remembered her, she shared, "He did. Thank goodness, yes."

Danny added that his father also remembered him. "His last words to me were 'Thank you.' Can't say it better than that."

Benedetto also recalled the last thing the singer told her. It was "that he loved me. We would wake up every day and still say that. He woke up happy every day. Even if he had had a bad day or night, he didn't remember it. That was the only blessing."

As for his legacy, Benedetto said Bennett preferred to be remembered as "a nice person" rather than "the best. The outpouring of love from people that we know and love, and complete strangers, has proven that."

"He was my north star," Benedetto said of losing her husband. "No reason to feel bad for me though. My life has been wonderful and I'll find a way to make sure it stays that. It'll just be different, forever."