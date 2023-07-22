Tony Bennett’s Wife and Son Thank Fans Following Legendary Singer’s Death at 96
"We can find join in Tony's legacy forever," the statement from his wife and son read
Tony Bennett's life was filled with adoring fans, family and friends so it's only fitting that his death was met with an endless shower of emotional tributes to his legacy.
Shortly after announcing on Friday that he had passed away, Bennett's family sent a special note to the public.
"Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony's who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy," his wife Susan Benedetto and his son Danny Bennett said in a joint statement on the singer's social media account.
"From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy. And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony's legacy forever."
Previously, Bennett's official Instagram shared that the singer was "still singing" in his finals days and that the last song he played before his death was "Because of You."
"Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, 'Because of You,' his first #1 hit," the account wrote. "Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever."
Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, is survived by his four children — Antonia, Dae, Danny and Johanna — as well as nine grandchildren and his wife.
