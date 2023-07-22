Tony Bennett’s Wife and Son Thank Fans Following Legendary Singer’s Death at 96 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Tony Bennett’s Wife and Son Thank Fans Following Legendary Singer’s Death at 96

"We can find join in Tony's legacy forever," the statement from his wife and son read

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Tony Bennett's life was filled with adoring fans, family and friends so it's only fitting that his death was met with an endless shower of emotional tributes to his legacy.

Shortly after announcing on Friday that he had passed away, Bennett's family sent a special note to the public.

"Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony's who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy," his wife Susan Benedetto and his son Danny Bennett said in a joint statement on the singer's social media account.

"From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy. And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony's legacy forever."

Read More

Previously, Bennett's official Instagram shared that the singer was "still singing" in his finals days and that the last song he played before his death was "Because of You."

Tony Bennett and his wife Susan Crow arrive to the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island at the Statue Cruises Terminal in Battery Park in New York on May 15, 2019.
Tony Bennett and his wife Susan Crow arrive to the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island at the Statue Cruises Terminal in Battery Park in New York on May 15, 2019.KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP via Getty Images

"Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, 'Because of You,' his first #1 hit," the account wrote. "Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever."

Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, is survived by his four children — Antonia, Dae, Danny and Johanna — as well as nine grandchildren and his wife.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.