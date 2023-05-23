Tony Awards 2023: Air Date, How to Watch, and Everything to Know

Broadway is gearing up for its biggest night of the year, despite some ongoing unrest in the entertainment industry. For a moment, it seemed like the 76th Annual Tony Awards would be put on hold by the Writers Guild of America strike. But the ceremony's producers worked out an agreement with the WGA to allow the show to proceed without getting picketed. It will be a Tony Awards unlike any other, but the show must go on.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Tony Awards.

Host Ariana DeBose at the 75th Tony Awards. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

When are the 2023 Tony Awards?

THE DETAILS: This year's awards ceremony will take place on June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in Washington Heights, Upper Manhattan.

How to watch the 2023 Tony Awards

THE DETAILS: The Tony Awards pre-show will stream on Pluto TV's Celebrity channel. The main ceremony will air Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the 2023 Tony Awards?

TLDR: Ariana DeBose is currently set to return as host for the second year in a row, in some capacity.

THE DETAILS: DeBose has starred in multiple Broadway shows, and was nominated for a Tony for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical in 2018. She won an Academy Award in 2022 for her performance in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story. DeBose is currently featured in the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon!.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DeBose is still expected to fill some sort of host role for the ceremony even though she will not be provided any scripted material.

Who will be performing?

TLDR: The show will feature live performances from Broadway shows, but won't feature any original scripted material by screenwriters.

THE DETAILS: Per the terms of the agreement made between the WGA and American Theatre Wing, the ceremony won't be using any material produced by screenwriters, including any draft scripts written before the writers' strike began on May 2.

Lin Manuel-Miranda was originally set to pen a number for this year's ceremony but stopped writing to show solidarity with the striking writers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Playwrights are not necessarily Writers Guild members, as the organization represents film and television writers, but many playwrights also write for film and television and thus are guild members.)

Musical performers have not been set yet, but The Messenger will update this post when they're announced.

Who are the nominees?

TLDR: The musical adaptation of the 1959 Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe film Some Like It Hot leads the list of nominees with 13 nods.

THE DETAILS: Behind Some Like It Hot, the next top-nominated productions are & Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked with 9 nominations each.

Notable stars up for awards this year include Jessica Chastain for her performance in A Doll’s House, Sara Bareilles for Into the Woods, Ben Platt in Parade and Sweeney Todd leads Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot) and Alex Newell (Shucked) are making Tonys history as the first non-binary actors nominated for performances in the same year.

Here's the full list of nominees.

In advance of the show, the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, Calif. received the Regional Theatre Tony Award, recognizing the local theater's role in developing new artists.

What else you need to know about the 2023 Tony Awards

TLDR: The writers' strike is impacting the Tonys in a big way.

THE DETAILS: The show's fate was up in the air until the WGA and the show's producers reached a temporary agreement that would allow the ceremony to still be televised. The WGA did not grant a strike exemption, which means members are forbidden from writing for the show. So the show will proceed in an unscripted form. Exactly what that means remains to be seen.

"As has been previously reported, the Writers Guilds of America East and West (WGA) will not negotiate an interim agreement or a waiver for the Tony Awards," the WGA said in a statement. "However, Tony Awards Productions (a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing) has communicated with us that they are altering this year's show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show."

The statement continued, "Responsibility for having to make changes to the format of the 2023 Tony Awards rests squarely on the shoulders of Paramount/CBS and their allies. They continue to refuse to negotiate a fair contract for the writers represented by the WGA. As they have stood by us, we stand with our fellow workers on Broadway who are impacted by our strike."

According to The New York Times, leading playwrights and guild members including Tony Kushner and Lynn Nottage helped persuade union leaders to let the Tonys proceed without violating the strike. They argued that not airing the award show would harm the already wounded theater industry more than Paramount Global, the entertainment conglomerate that broadcasts and streams it.

“Theater is having a very hard time coming back from the devastating effects of the pandemic — shows are struggling and nonprofit theaters are struggling terribly,” Kushner told the Times. “Ethically and morally, this felt like a recognition of the particular vulnerability of the theater industry. It’s the right thing to do, and costs us nothing.”