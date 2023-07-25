Tommy Dorfman Reveals Pay From ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 1 Amid SAG Strike - The Messenger
Tommy Dorfman Reveals Pay From ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 1 Amid SAG Strike

Dorfman says she 'barely qualified for insurance' while starring on the first season of the Netflix teen drama

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Tommy Dorfman joins SAG-AFTRA members on the picket line outside of Netflix and Warner Bros. on July 21, 2023 in New York CityDia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tommy Dorfman is providing some transparency amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The 13 Reasons Why alum revealed Monday on Threads that she earned $29,953.24 (minus 20 percent agent/manager fees and taxes) for the first season of the Netflix series, which consisted of eight episodes filmed over six months.

"I did all of the promo and had KEY ART for this show, flew round trip from NYC to SF to shoot for every episode, was kept for days without pay/working," she wrote. "I barely qualified for insurance.

"Within the first 28 days of release, the show's season 1 garnered a total of 476 million view hours. This is why we strike. @sagaftra."

Dorfman played Ryan Shaver on the teen drama, which was based on the Jay Asher novel and ran for four seasons on Netflix from 2017 to 2020.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the second week of its strike on Friday after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Writer's Guild of America (WGA) previously called a strike on May 1, making it the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was SAG president.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.

