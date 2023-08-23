Tom Sandoval is ready to atone for his sins. The Vanderpump Rules star takes center stage in the new trailer for Season 2 of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. As Sandoval — alongside 13 fellow celebrity recruits including JoJo Siwa, Nick Viall and Blac Chyna — takes on the grueling mountains of New Zealand, he gets brutally honest in a chat with directing staff members Rudy Reyes and Jovon "Q" Quarles.

After Reyes asks the TomTom owner, "Why are you here?" Sandoval responds matter-of-factly, saying, "The whole country's pissed off at me."

"I had an affair," he adds, "And want to take a beating."

Tom Sandoval in 'Special Forces.' PETE DADDS/FOX

The reality star, of course, is referring to "Scandoval," in which his affair on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Rachel Leviss was exposed to the world in March 2023.

But Sandoval isn't the only cast member who appears to get broken down by Special Forces, which follows celebrities as they take on the harshest challenges from the actual U.S. military's Special Forces selection process. In the trailer, Olympic skier Bode Miller opens up about his daughter's shock drowning in 2018, while Siwa lets her tears fall while discussing the competition.

"As much hard times as there is here, there's also a lot of accomplishment," the Dance Moms alum says alongside a clip of her falling off a dangerously high ladder. "Damn, what I'd give to go to dinner with my family."

Other cast members include former NFL player Dez Bryant, Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, Chrisley Knows Best's Savannah Chrisley, actor Brian Austin Green, former NBA player Robert Horry, Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne, actress Tara Reid and the late comedian Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo.

In Season 1, Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown and former pro soccer player Carli Lloyd outlasted the rest of the competition as they completed challenges in Jordan's Wadi Rum Desert.

Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test kicks off on Sept. 25 at 9/8c on Fox.