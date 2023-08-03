Tom Sandoval Snuck Photos of Raquel Leviss Onto ‘Special Forces’ Set: Report

Is Tom Sandoval, whose affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss erupted into Scandoval earlier this year, still holding hope that the relationship will work out?
During an episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files, the former Bachelor — who stars alongside Sandoval in the upcoming second season of Fox's Special Forces this fall — revealed that the VPR star snuck photos of Leviss onto set while filming the competition show.
"He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel and he showed them to the cast, for what's that's worth," Viall said. "You weren't allowed to sneak things in."
(While Leviss' government name is Rachel, she has used the nickname Raquel since she was a child.)
"I would've love to have snuck in a picture of [fiancé] Natalie and I," he continued. "I guess I could've tried, but I just didn't. He went out of his way to bring in endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around. He came across as a guy who cared about her. I'm just saying that objectively."
In May, The Messenger was the first to report that Leviss and Sandoval had split.
A separate source said that Sandoval — who had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when news of the affair broke — has been "struggling" amidst the chaos.
"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the source said. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."
Madix and Sandoval broke up in March when she learned about the affair via Sandoval's cell phone.
While VPR is well under production for Season 11, it's still unclear if Leviss will be joining. The Messenger can confirm that Leviss is still in negotiations regarding her participation.
Last month, the former beauty pageant queen — who checked into a mental health facility shortly after wrapping the explosive season 10 reunion in March — left the treatment center.
A source close to the reality TV star previously told The Messenger that Leviss "looks forward" to sharing her truth at some point in the future.
"Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting," the source said at the time.
"She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly," the source continued. "Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person."
The source also added that Leviss "looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out."
Though it's unclear where Sandoval and Leviss stand in their relationship, Viall claimed Sandoval came across as someone "who still had feeling and cared about Rachel."
"There seemed to be some real reluctance about, like would the public allow them to be together," he said on his podcast. "But he came across to me as a guy who, say what you want, at least in that moment ... and you can debate whether Tom can care about anyone but himself, but if I didn't know anything about him, he came across as someone who still had feelings and cared about Rachel. Which is interesting, because apparently he's out there dating someone new. But not too long ago he seemed emotionally invested in Rachel in an environment where he wasn't incentivized to portray that narrative."
