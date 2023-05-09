Scandoval is showing no signs of slowing down.

During a recent concert with his band The Most Extras, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval made reference to his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

While performing a cover of Fountains of Wayne's “Stacy’s Mom,” the TomTom owner personalized the song to be about VPR co-star Tom Schwartz’s mom, as seen in a video footage obtained by Page Six.

“Schwartzy’s mom has got it going on,” Sandoval can be heard singing. “She’s all I want, and I waited for so long."

In the next line, he name drops Leviss — though social media users are divided as to whether he sings, "Schwartzy, can’t you see that Raquel is hot for me" or "Raquel is not for me."

The relationship between Sandoval and Leviss has shaken the Bravo universe since first coming to light in March. After finding out about Sandoval’s relationship with Leviss, his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix split from the reality star. It’s a stirring saga that continues to unfold dramatically for the Vanderpump Rules cameras in real time.

Last month, Sandoval alleged that he and Leviss were “taking a break” during an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. Further, Sandoval said that they weren’t “putting any label” on their relationship.

While season 10 of Vanderpump Rules tracked the lead-up to Sandoval and Leviss’ affair going public, the reunion — which was filmed after their relationship made headlines — will chart the aftermath.

After filming the reunion, Leviss checked into a mental health facility. "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," Leviss’ rep said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment.”

Days later, Sandoval called out Miraval Resort & Spa for implying that he was staying at their Arizona location by referencing lyrics to the Vanderpump Rules theme song on their Instagram.

"I'm beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this past weekend alluding to me staying there this week," Sandoval wrote on Instagram April 17, per Us Weekly. "They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment. But that is obviously false. They'd rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.