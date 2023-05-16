Tom Sandoval Is Trying ‘His Best’ to Move Away from Scandal Drama, Says Source

Tom Sandoval is attempting to find some tranquility amidst the chaos surrounding his affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras front man — who recently revealed he had stopped drinking a little over a month ago, according to a video obtained by TMZ — has reportedly been focusing on his sobriety and making big changes in his personal life.

"The one show he didn't sell out was planned last minute, but he's been doing really well selling tickets," a source told The Messenger of Sandoval and his band. "People have still been coming and enjoying the show. Tom is currently taking his sobriety very seriously. He's eliminated all liquor and alcoholic beverages even from the band's backstage rider. He's only drinking sugar-free Gatorade and non-alcoholic beer backstage."

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner and he's focusing on his music," the source added. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

His relationship with longtime friend and business partner Tom Schwartz is apparently taking a hit as well, according to another source.

"The friendship between the two Toms is very strained right now," a second source said of the Schwartz and Sandy's bar owners. "They are not in a good place at this time and are barely speaking. They have had some hard conversations regarding the bar and it's been really tense. Schwartz has expressed to friends that he's unsure their friendship will ever be the same again. They have both been keeping their distance and giving each other space right now."

After news of the affair surfaced in March, Sandoval — who was with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix for nine years — and Leviss both issued apologies on their social media platforms.

Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Sandoval and Leviss' affair is expected to be revealed to Madix in this Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules finale and further detailed in the upcoming three-part season 10 reunion.

Madix will also be the guest on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen to share her side of the story.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Sandoval and Leviss, as well as Bravo for comment.