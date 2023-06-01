Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Hit a New Low in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2

If it was possible for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss to look any worse than they already did, they achieved it during part two of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

Annoyingly, Leviss didn't join the rest of the cast on stage until the last 10 minutes of the episode, but the camera remained on her as she watched the taping from her trailer (100 yards away from Scheana Shay, due to the restraining order in place at the time of filming). The cameras were there as she and Sandoval chatted about how her character was being destroyed, and as they declared themselves to not be liars, except for that one big thing they lied about. The cameras were there as Sandoval had a full breakdown, begging the producers to let him talk to Leviss without the cameras. There was also a camera directly on Leviss' face as she watched Scheana cry about how the restraining order that Leviss had filed against her had ruined her life, and that camera captured the way that Leviss' blank facial expression didn't change once.

In her one-on-one interview with Andy Cohen, Leviss said she regretted filing the restraining order, but again, there wasn't a hint of emotion on her face. (Could she be the first AI reality star?) Devoid of any emotion, her expression of regret just felt like a hollow gesture for TV instead of a genuine feeling. She admitted she and Sandoval had discussed how they might handle the reunion, and how they had planned to tell Ariana Madix about their affair, all without moving an inch of her face.

Sandoval, meanwhile, really leaned in to the vibe of his mustache with unkempt hair and a long black coat. He skulked around and avoided Leviss' questions about how intimate he was with Ariana Madix while he was also intimate with her. Around this time, Sandoval started asking for time with Leviss without cameras, but a producer told him he could only be off camera if he was by himself. The ask turned into a beg, which became a tantrum about how he just needed a break from filming... with Leviss.

Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen (Bravo) Nicole Weingart/Bravo

It does, at this point, feel like we're being needlessly teased. The first part of the reunion also ended with Leviss arriving on the soundstage, and it seems like a waste to only feature her on stage for one of the three episodes. We've seen Madix yell at Sandoval, but Leviss disappeared during most of the finale, and she's the one whose betrayal hasn't really been explained yet. Regardless of how she felt about Sandoval or what he told her about his relationship with Madix, why would she betray on of her closest friends?

We're also all still waiting for whatever revelation will change the future of the show, or for any sort of discussion about the new dynamic of the group. Madix says she won't associate with anyone who's friends with the Toms or Leviss, but does that mean they're done? Where do Schwartz and Sandy go from here?

Hopefully, part three will give us the answers we need, or will at least leave us with enough new insults to last until the next season begins.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.