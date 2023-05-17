EXCLUSIVE: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Have Split (Sources)

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have split, multiple sources tell The Messenger.

Months after it was revealed that the two Vanderpump Rules stars had been involved in a months-long affair, sources said the duo is no longer seeing each other.

One source said that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman — who recently revealed he had stopped drinking a little over a month ago, according to a video obtained by TMZ — has been "struggling" amidst the chaos.

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the source said. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

After news of the affair surfaced in March, Sandoval — who was with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix for nine years — and Leviss both issued apologies on their social media platforms.

On Instagram, Sandoval wrote, "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," he continued. "I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

After claiming his "love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured," he admitted that he "owed Ariana better."

"I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did. The choices I made hurt so many people," he said. "I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will."

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Leviss shared a statement with Entertainment Tonight in March.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the reality TV star said. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Leviss credited her actions to "patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved" and said she was seeking counseling.

"I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness," she concluded. "Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."

Sandoval and Leviss' affair is expected to be revealed to Madix in Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules finale and further detailed in the upcoming three-part Season 10 reunion.

Madix will also be the guest on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen to share her side of the story.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Sandoval and Leviss as well as Bravo for comment.