Tom Jones Tells Fans He Will Not Stop Performing His Song Banned by Welsh Rugby - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Tom Jones Tells Fans He Will Not Stop Performing His Song Banned by Welsh Rugby

The 1968 classic 'Delilah,' which has lyrics detailing a woman's murder by a jealous partner, was removed from the playlist of rugby choirs in 2015

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones told a Cardiff audience Friday night that he would continue to sing the controversial song "Deliliah," which has been blacklisted from Welsh rugby choirs.

"You can't stop us singing 'Delilah,'" the BBC reported him saying to the crowd at Cardiff Castle. "Can you imagine… Who was the man who didn't want us to sing 'Delilah'?"

"He stopped the choir from singing but he didn't stop the crowd from singing it. And we will keep singing it too," Jones continued.

Tom Jones performs on stage during Starlite Occident 2023 at Cantera de Nagüeles on July 10, 2023 in Malaga, Spain
Tom Jones performs on stage during Starlite Occident 2023 at Cantera de Nagüeles on July 10, 2023 in Malaga, Spain STARLITE/Redferns
The 1968 classic, which has lyrics detailing a woman's murder by a jealous partner, was removed from the playlist of rugby choirs in 2015 and was officially banned earlier this year, according to the BBC.

"The WRU [Welsh Rugby Union] condemns domestic violence of any kind," the Principality Stadium said in a statement at the time.

"We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter."

