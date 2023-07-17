Tom Holland’s NSFW Gay Sex Scene in ‘The Crowded Room’ Divides the Internet with Mixed Reactions

The latest episode of The Crowded Room is causing some heated discussions amongst fans on social media — leaving viewers divided on whether or not Tom Holland's steamy gay sex scene was necessary or not.

In a sequence from Sunday's episode of the psychological thriller, Danny (Holland) goes to a dance club and ends up having sex with a man in a bathroom stall before engaging in oral sex.

While many were quick to praise the Spider-Man actor (and the show), others were not-so-thrilled with the display.

"STOP POSTING THAT TOM HOLLAND CLIP That is NOT MY SPIDERMAN," one user wrote, creating a trend that populated the phrase "Not my Spider Man" on Twitter.

However, plenty of others came to the actor's defense, urging viewers to "find some peace" and stop the hate.

"It only took Tom Holland doing one gay scene for twitter to explode into homophobic rants, fragile masculinity & toxic behaviour," one user wrote. "People need to find some peace, that hate is pathetic and quite literally killing young men."

"The director yelled 'take five' but Tom Holland heard 'change lives' and went with it #TheCrowdedRoom," another fan wrote.

"Straight men on the Internet's reaction to that Tom Holland clip just proves y'all see gay sex as nasty and degrading or a joke cus there is no way y'all should be acting like traumatized like this over a sex scene," added another user.

The Apple TV+ series takes place in 1979 and features Holland as Danny Sullivan, a young man who is arrested after a shooting incident in New York and must delve into his devastating past to find out what brought him to that point with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried).

Holland, whose character is victim to neglect and assault while struggling with mental health issues, previously opened up about the difficulties he faced while filming.

"It was a tough time for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that being a producer dealing with the day-to-day kind of problems that come with any film set added that extra level of pressure," he told Extra. "I've always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, 'I need to have a break.' I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."

"I just was terrified of the idea of playing this character, and for me that's a really good thing, so I said 'yes,'" Holland explained. "I just really agreed that it was time to tell the story about mental health — mental health that is brought on by trauma. And educate some people into how crazy it can be and how your mind is so powerful — it can work for good, and it can work for bad — and it just really resonated with me."