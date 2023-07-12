Tom Holland has some thoughts about Hollywood.

"Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me," the British actor, who has played Spider-Man since 2016, said during Monday's episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.

"The business really scares me," he added. "I understand that I'm a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible."

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star explained that he's seen some of his pals lose their way while entangled in the industry. From being eyewitness to that, he's learned one important thing: stay true to yourself.

"I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is: Don't lose yourself," he said. "I've seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I've had friends that I've grown up with that aren't friends of mine anymore because they've lost themselves to this business."

The actor, who most recently starred in the Apple TV+ limited series The Crowded Room, said he puts a lot of effort in focusing on what matters to him.

"I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it's my friends," he said. "It's my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs. Like, that is the stuff that makes me really happy, and that's the stuff that I should protect."

In May, the actor revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he's been sober for 16 months after "recognizing triggers" such as social media during a mental health journey sparked by his role in The Crowded Room.

Holland, who also served as an executive producer on the project, opened up about the mental toll that came with the character. "I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life," he said.

"I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character,'" recalled Holland. "And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

Holland told Shetty that his decision to quit drinking wasn't sudden.

"It's interesting. I didn't one day wake up and say I'm giving up drinking," he said, noting he decided to give Dry January — a popular reset program in which people give up alcohol for the first month of the year — a try.

"All I could think about was having a drink. That's all I could think about. I was waking up thinking about it," Holland recalled. "I was checking the clock, when's 12 p.m.? And it just really scared me. I just was like, wow. Maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing."

Noting he decided to "punish himself" by further abstaining from alcohol consumption for another month, he continued: "If I can do two months off, then I can prove to myself that I don't have a problem. Two months go by and I was still really struggling. I felt like I couldn't be social. I felt like I couldn't go to the pub and have a lime soda. I couldn't go out for dinner. I was really, really struggling and I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem."

The U.K. native, who later admitted he was "definitely addicted to alcohol," went on to tell host Shetty that he pushed himself to make it to six months without drinking to "prove" to himself he didn't "have a problem."

By the time he got to the six-month mark, Holland explained, "I was the happiest I [had] ever been in my life," noting that he "could sleep better," "handle problems better" and had "such better mental clarity."

He added: "It's honestly been the best thing I've ever done."