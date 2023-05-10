Tom Holland Reveals He’s Been Sober for More Than 1 Year

The Takeaway: Tom Holland got sober while exploring his mental health for The Crowded Room.

Tom Holland has embraced sobriety after filming his latest role.

The MCU star, 26, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he’s been sober for 16 months after “recognizing triggers” such as social media during a mental health journey sparked by his upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Crowded Room.

He stars in the psychological thriller as Danny Sullivan, a young man arrested for a shocking crime in New York City during the summer of 1979.

Based on the 1981 nonfiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, Holland’s character is inspired by the first person in the U.S. to be acquitted of a major crime by pleading dissociative identity disorder.

"Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy's struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life," explained Holland.

Holland, who also served as an executive producer on the project, opened up about the mental toll that came with the character. "I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life," he said.

"I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character,'” recalled Holland. “And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

The British actor hopes audiences will "have more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues" after watching The Crowded Room.

"I'm no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing," Holland added. "But the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality."