Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill to Star in Film Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Life of Chuck’

The Takeaway: Director Mike Flanagan enlists actors Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill for their take on Stephen King's The Life of Chuck.
Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill are teaming up to bring a chilling short story to life. The actors have been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's The Life of Chuck, an anthology that was released in 2020.
The feature will be based on one chapter of the book, which tells the story of Charles Krantz, starting from his death and working backwards to his childhood in a supposed haunted house. Hiddleston is taking on the role of the title character while Hamill is set to play Albie, Chuck's grandfather. The tone will be a mix of Stand By Me, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Green Mile, Deadline reports.
Directing the film is Mike Flanagan, who has already taken the helm of two other King adaptations, Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep. He also acquired the rights to the author's book, The Dark Tower, in 2022 after sending King a "very, very detailed outline."
"A project like this, I wouldn't want to be involved in it at all if we were taking it in a direction that was going to be blasphemous to the Stephen King material," Flanagan told Deadline. "But he's been very, very supportive and very excited about what we'd like to do with it."
Flanagan's other horror entries include Hush, Absentia, Oculus, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club, to name a few.
While Life of Chuck will be Hiddleston and Flanagan's first collaboration, the director has already worked with Hamill on the upcoming Netflix miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher, based on the Edgar Allen Poe story.
