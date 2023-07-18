Tom Cruise Lobbied SAG-AFTRA to Bend This One Rule in an ‘Uncomfortable’ Conversation: Report

Tom Cruise reportedly made a pre-strike mediation attempt last month with hopes of getting the actors' union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to see eye-to-eye.
Although the superstar liaised for actors' concerns — most notably, the protection of their interests regarding the use of AI in the industry — he also reportedly asked his own union to bend a certain key rule in return.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cruise requested that SAG-AFTRA consider allowing actors to promote films during a potential strike, in a conversation that felt "uncomfortable," per a source present.
Currently, "conventions, interviews, tours or promotion via social media of any struck work or struck companies" are disallowed under a strike, per SAG-AFTRA's rules.
- Will Smith and Kevin Hart Reveal Strange Quirk They’ve Noticed About Tom Cruise
- Strike Rules: What Actors Can and Can’t Do During the SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Tom Cruise Jokes That Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ Installment Will Be ‘A Musical’
- SAG-Aftra Negotiating Committee Votes Unanimously to Recommend Actors Strike
- Actors Avoid Strike For Now As SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Agree to Extend Negotiations
The actor reportedly brought this to the table in general concern for the impact such a rule would have on the theater industry. Cruise's own latest blockbuster, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, was released July 12, two days before the actors' strike went into effect, and had already completed its PR campaign.
Additionally, Cruise, a longtime champion of the movie theater experience, showed his support for this summer's slate of blockbusters on Twitter last month.
"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters," he wrote. "Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment