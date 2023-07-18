Tom Cruise Lobbied SAG-AFTRA to Bend This One Rule in an ‘Uncomfortable’ Conversation: Report

Tom Cruise reportedly made a pre-strike mediation attempt last month with hopes of getting the actors' union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to see eye-to-eye.

Although the superstar liaised for actors' concerns — most notably, the protection of their interests regarding the use of AI in the industry — he also reportedly asked his own union to bend a certain key rule in return.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cruise requested that SAG-AFTRA consider allowing actors to promote films during a potential strike, in a conversation that felt "uncomfortable," per a source present.

Currently, "conventions, interviews, tours or promotion via social media of any struck work or struck companies" are disallowed under a strike, per SAG-AFTRA's rules.

The actor reportedly brought this to the table in general concern for the impact such a rule would have on the theater industry. Cruise's own latest blockbuster, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, was released July 12, two days before the actors' strike went into effect, and had already completed its PR campaign.

Additionally, Cruise, a longtime champion of the movie theater experience, showed his support for this summer's slate of blockbusters on Twitter last month.

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters," he wrote. "Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."