Tom Brady Is ‘Really Into’ Irina Shayk: ‘They Are Both Each Other’s Types,’ Says Source (Exclusive)

It sounds like Tom Brady and Irina Shayk may just be a great match.
After the pair was spotted getting affectionate on Saturday in Los Angeles, a source tells The Messenger the seven-time Super Bowl champion invited the Russian model to visit, and they "were inseparable all weekend."
"Friends of Irina are not shocked by this pairing, they are both each other's types," the insider adds. "Tom has told Irina he is really into her and wants to make plans to see her again."
The Daily Mail previously published photos of the pair getting cozy in a car before heading back to her hotel.
"They are casually seeing each other but it is not serious. Irina likes Tom a lot and thinks he's charming," says the source. "They are both having fun right now and both have expressed they don't want anything serious."
Brady got divorced last year from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. He also co-parents 15-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Meanwhile, Shayk shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper.
