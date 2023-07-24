Tom Brady Gets Affectionate With Irina Shayk in New Photos Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce - The Messenger
Tom Brady Gets Affectionate With Irina Shayk in New Photos Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Brady was spotted touching Shayk's face in new photos as the two sat in the front seats of his car

Thea Glassman
It looks like romance is in the air for Tom Brady and Irina Shayk.

The duo were spotted Saturday sharing what appeared to be an affectionate moment in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, with Brady touching Shayk's face as the two sat in the front seats of his car. Both looked happy in the photos as they headed back to Shayk's hotel, according to the outlet.

The Messenger has reached out to Brady and Shayk's teams for comment.

Romance rumors between the two sparked when they both attended billionaire Joe Nahmad's wedding in Italy in May.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk
Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who share two children together, announced their split in October 2022.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," Bündchen wrote at the time.

Since then, Brady has sparked romance rumors with Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Shayk was with Bradley Cooper for four years before splitting in 2019. Following their break up, she was seen spending time with art dealer Vito Schnabel and Kanye West.

