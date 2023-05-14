Tom Brady Honors Exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan in Mother’s Day Post

Though his romantic relationships with Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan have ended, Tom Brady honored them on Mother's Day, thanking both of his exes for being incredible role models for their children.

"Happy Mother's Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones," the retired NFL star captioned a carousel of Instagram photos – including one of him, Bundchen, and Moynahan posing together.

Brady, who shares son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake with Bundchen, as well as son John Edward "Jack" Thomas with Moynahan, continued: "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

In addition to the sweet snap of the former Victoria's Secret model and the Blue Bloods actress, the former Buccaneers quarterback included multiple pictures of his mom, Galynn, and a handful of family photos.

Brady and Moynahan dated for nearly three years before calling it quits in 2006. Shortly after their split, the football star began seeing Bundchen. Two months after Brady and Moynahan's breakup, a rep for the actress confirmed that she was pregnant with Brady's child. They welcomed their son Jack in August 2007.

The NFL MVP and Bundchen wed in an intimate ceremony at the St. Monica Catholic Church in California in February 2009 and had a second ceremony at the supermodel's home in Costa Rica two months later in April.

The pair welcomed son Benjamin in December of that same year and welcomed daughter Vivian in December 2012.

After months of speculation, the pair announced their split in October 2022, revealing in separate social media statements that they had quietly finalized their divorce.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote in his statement. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bundchen added: “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”