Tom Brady spent an evening out bonding with his daughter Vivian.
On Friday, the football star was spotted at the K-pop group Blackpink's sold-out concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with his 10-year-old in tow.
In a Saturday morning tweet, Brady replied to a photo of him himself watching the concert posted by Pop Base — looking much taller than the "Blinks" surrounding him.
"This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken 😂😂😂," Brady joked in response to the photo on Twitter.
- Tom Brady Is ‘Really Into’ Irina Shayk: ‘They Are Both Each Other’s Types,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
- Tom Brady Honors Exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan in Mother’s Day Post
- Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Are ‘Casually Seeing Each Other,’ She Thinks He’s ‘Charming,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual
- Tom Brady Gets Affectionate With Irina Shayk in New Photos Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
- Tom Brady in Talks to Become Part Owner of Raiders: Report
This outing to see the wildly successful girl group comes amid a busy summer for Brady and his children. Just last month, he and Vivian — whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — went on a safari in Tanzania, which Brady shared with followers on his Instagram story.
Previously, the seven-time Super Bowl winner told PEOPLE that he and his children have tons of "good plans" for summer 2023, including trips to Brazil, Europe and Disneyland.
"These kids have a really good summer lined up," Brady said. "It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."
Brady also shares his 13-year-old son Benjamin with Bündchen. He additionally has a 15-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- How ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2’s Hopper and Defection Powers Are Going To ‘Change the Game’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Cinematographer Says He’d Be ‘Thrilled’ to Shoot Taylor Swift’s Self-Directed Debut FeatureEntertainment
- Ashley Judd Walks the Alps More Than 2 Years After Shattering Leg: ‘Stunning Recovery’Entertainment
- Lionel Richie Disappoints 20K Fans After Canceling Show an Hour Before Its StartEntertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Tops Weekend Box Office, AgainBusiness
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Debuts Bleached Blond HairEntertainment
- Former Van Halen Bassist Michael Anthony Shares Video From Maui Amid Wildfires, Sammy Hagar Offers SupportEntertainment
- Drake Doesn’t Want Fans to Throw Bras at Him While His Son Is AroundEntertainment
- Chrishell Stause Slams Fans Who Want Her and Jason Oppenheim Back Together: ‘Never Happening’Entertainment
- Shelley Smith, Fashion Model, TV Actress and Champion for IVF, Dead at 70Entertainment
- Who Is Oliver Anthony? What to Know About the ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Viral HitmakerEntertainment
- Austin Butler Shares Career Advice ‘Elvis’ Co-Star Tom Hanks Gave Him Post-FilmEntertainment