Tom Brady spent an evening out bonding with his daughter Vivian.

On Friday, the football star was spotted at the K-pop group Blackpink's sold-out concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with his 10-year-old in tow.

In a Saturday morning tweet, Brady replied to a photo of him himself watching the concert posted by Pop Base — looking much taller than the "Blinks" surrounding him.

"This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken 😂😂😂," Brady joked in response to the photo on Twitter.

This outing to see the wildly successful girl group comes amid a busy summer for Brady and his children. Just last month, he and Vivian — whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — went on a safari in Tanzania, which Brady shared with followers on his Instagram story.

Previously, the seven-time Super Bowl winner told PEOPLE that he and his children have tons of "good plans" for summer 2023, including trips to Brazil, Europe and Disneyland.

"These kids have a really good summer lined up," Brady said. "It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."

Brady also shares his 13-year-old son Benjamin with Bündchen. He additionally has a 15-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.