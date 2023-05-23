Tom Arnold on His Stroke: ‘It Was a Great Wake-Up Call’
The actor survived a mini-stroke in January 2022, two years after he had massive organ failure.
Tom Arnold is opening up about the lifestyle changes he made after surviving a stroke.
"Oh, I changed it big," the actor told Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier at the premiere of FUBAR on Monday.
Arnold, who had the health scare in January 2022, continued, "I got kids --my kids Jack and Quinn are here. They're 10 and 7. And I realized, I better get in shape. I better do it. You know, Arnold's [Schwarzenegger] had some. He's a survivor too."
Two years before his stroke, Arnold had massive organ failure.
Reflecting on his health journey and 75-pound weight loss, Arnold said, "I think as you get older, you've gotten through some stuff. And it was a great wake-up call for me. And knock on wood. I turn 65 next year, so I'll get Social Security. And I stop paying alimony the day I turn 65. A lot of great things about getting older."
He looked back at the moment he suffered the stroke and shared that it happened when he was giving his small children a bath.
"The kids, with bath time, as you know, for kids, it's hard to get them in the bathtub, it's harder to get them out," said the 3 Days With Dad star. "So, I do a thing, I walk in the bathroom, turn to the bathroom door, I count to 10, and whoever gets out first wins. So, they're competitive. At this time, when I turned back around, my eye, it was like a curtain came out of my right eye."
He added, "And I thought well, maybe I hit myself with the eyeball when I was counting. And then half of my vision came back, the upper half before I got the kids to bed. I thought, Well, that's fine.'"
Though he had plans to go to Alaska to film a pilot, he went to the eye doctor first, where he was told he had a stroke.
"I'm like, 'Oh, no, you gotta be kidding me,' because you always think, 'What will that ...?' So, you have to go to UCLA for 24 hours for stroke protocol."
Arnold shared that his experience "would've only been worse" if he did not get sobers years before.
"It would have been worse for my kids, my health stuff, because when you're clean and sober, you kind of feel your way around, like, 'Oh, this is how I got to react.'" he explained. "First of all, you know, 'I might be having a stroke,' you say that to yourself instead of like, 'That's an everyday thing, and then you kind of figure out well, 'What do I got to do to get back on my feet?' And so, you do things better."
