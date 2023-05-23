The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tom Arnold on His Stroke: ‘It Was a Great Wake-Up Call’

    The actor survived a mini-stroke in January 2022, two years after he had massive organ failure.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Tom Arnold is opening up about the lifestyle changes he made after surviving a stroke.

    "Oh, I changed it big," the actor told Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier at the premiere of FUBAR on Monday.

    Arnold, who had the health scare in January 2022, continued,  "I got kids --my kids Jack and Quinn are here. They're 10 and 7. And I realized, I better get in shape. I better do it. You know, Arnold's [Schwarzenegger] had some. He's a survivor too."

    Two years before his stroke, Arnold had massive organ failure.

    Read More

    Reflecting on his health journey and 75-pound weight loss, Arnold said, "I think as you get older, you've gotten through some stuff. And it was a great wake-up call for me. And knock on wood. I turn 65 next year, so I'll get Social Security. And I stop paying alimony the day I turn 65. A lot of great things about getting older."

    He looked back at the moment he suffered the stroke and shared that it happened when he was giving his small children a bath.

    "The kids, with bath time, as you know, for kids, it's hard to get them in the bathtub, it's harder to get them out," said the 3 Days With Dad star. "So, I do a thing, I walk in the bathroom, turn to the bathroom door, I count to 10, and whoever gets out first wins. So, they're competitive. At this time, when I turned back around, my eye, it was like a curtain came out of my right eye."

    He added, "And I thought well, maybe I hit myself with the eyeball when I was counting. And then half of my vision came back, the upper half before I got the kids to bed. I thought, Well, that's fine.'"

    Though he had plans to go to Alaska to film a pilot, he went to the eye doctor first, where he was told he had a stroke.

    "I'm like, 'Oh, no, you gotta be kidding me,' because you always think, 'What will that ...?' So, you have to go to UCLA for 24 hours for stroke protocol."

    Arnold shared that his experience "would've only been worse" if he did not get sobers years before.

    "It would have been worse for my kids, my health stuff, because when you're clean and sober, you kind of feel your way around, like, 'Oh, this is how I got to react.'" he explained. "First of all, you know, 'I might be having a stroke,' you say that to yourself instead of like, 'That's an everyday thing, and then you kind of figure out well, 'What do I got to do to get back on my feet?' And so, you do things better."

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actor Tom Arnold performs onstage during the second annual Above Ground concert benefiting MusiCares at The Fonda Theatre on September 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.