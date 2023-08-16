Todd Chrisley Reveals New Doc Will Help People ‘See the Truth’ About Family (Exclusive)

The Chrisley family is coming back to TV with a new series that Todd Chrisley is hoping will allow the world to “see the truth.”

Scout Productions announced earlier in the week that a new unscripted docuseries on the family is in the works and will mark the family’s return to TV.

This comes after the family’s legal troubles that included prison sentences for Todd and Juile Chrisley.

Todd Chrisley's lawyer Jay Surgent tells The Messenger, "He is thrilled and happy over the family's continued work, what will be put forth in this documentary, and he hopes that the world will truly get to see the truth."

It is unclear if Todd and Julie will make any appearances on the show.

Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014 and ran for 10 seasons but was canceled after Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively for bank fraud and tax evasion in November 2022. The show's spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, was also canceled.

The new untitled series will follow the next chapter in the lives of Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley.

"Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” said Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer, Scout Productions. He added, “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story."

"The time was right to share our story and we couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions. They're ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” remarked Savannah Chrisley. “We're so happy to be back."

David Collins, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo and Michael Williams will serve as executive producers of the series.

The Emmy-winning producers at Scout Productions are known for such shows as Queer Eye, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning and Legendary.