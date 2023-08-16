Todd Chrisley Reveals New Doc Will Help People ‘See the Truth’ About Family (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Todd Chrisley Reveals New Doc Will Help People ‘See the Truth’ About Family (Exclusive)

Todd Chrisley's lawyer tells The Messenger, ‘He is thrilled and happy over the family's continued work’

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Rosner and Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Todd Chrisley from reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, attend the 17th annual Waiting for Wishes celebrity dinner at The Palm on April 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The Chrisley family is coming back to TV with a new series that Todd Chrisley is hoping will allow the world to “see the truth.”

Scout Productions announced earlier in the week that a new unscripted docuseries on the family is in the works and will mark the family’s return to TV.

This comes after the family’s legal troubles that included prison sentences for Todd and Juile Chrisley.

Todd Chrisley's lawyer Jay Surgent tells The Messenger, "He is thrilled and happy over the family's continued work, what will be put forth in this documentary, and he hopes that the world will truly get to see the truth."

It is unclear if Todd and Julie will make any appearances on the show. 

Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014 and ran for 10 seasons but was canceled after Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively for bank fraud and tax evasion in November 2022. The show's spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, was also canceled. 

The new untitled series will follow the next chapter in the lives of Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley. 

Read More

"Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” said Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer, Scout Productions.  He added, “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story."

"The time was right to share our story and we couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions. They're ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” remarked Savannah Chrisley. “We're so happy to be back."

David Collins, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo and Michael Williams will serve as executive producers of the series.

The Emmy-winning producers at Scout Productions are known for such shows as Queer Eye, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning and Legendary.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.