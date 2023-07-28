Todd Chrisley’s Attorney Claims Reality Star Is Being Targeted in Prison Due to His Fame - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Todd Chrisley’s Attorney Claims Reality Star Is Being Targeted in Prison Due to His Fame

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star's attorney alleged living conditions in his Pensacola, Fla., prison are deplorable, with no working air conditioning and faulty plumbing

Daniel Trainor
Todd Chrisley visits Hallmark’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California.Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Todd Chrisley's attorney alleged the Chrisley Knows Best star has been on the end of unfair treatment in prison — and it's all because he's famous. 

The reality TV star is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion in Pensacola, Fla.

Chrisley's attorney Jay Surgent told TMZ that his client is being treated differently than the other inmates at the facility and that Chrisley even thinks his photo was taken while he was sleeping.

The TV personality thinks his fame has led to other prisoners detesting him, according to Surgent. The attorney also alleged that Chrisley hasn't received any mail, and Chrisley believes it's all being destroyed.

As for the overall living conditions at the prison, those aren't getting a glowing report, either. Surgent claimed the facility is suffering from poor plumbing, possible mold and a lack of air conditioning. 

Additionally, Surgent alleged Chrisley's wife Julie — who is currently serving a seven-year sentence on the same charges at a prison in Lexington, Ky. — is dealing with similarly lackluster conditions. 

Addressing the claims, a representative for the Bureau of Prisons told TMZ that both facilities have "contingency plans to address a large range of concerns…including ventilation temperatures."

In the wake of his accusations, Chrisley has submitted an application to carry out the remainder of his term under house confinement.

Both Chrisley family members reported to prison in January.

