    ‘Today’ Co-Anchor Dylan Dreyer Reveals Son Calvin’s Celiac Disease Diagnosis

    "There was one time the pain was so bad that we thought maybe he had something like his appendix burst," Dreyer shared of her 6-year-old son, Cal.

    Olivia Jakiel
    Dylan Dryer/Instagram

    Dylan Dreyer is opening up about her son Calvin's recent celiac disease diagnosis. 

    Noting that Cal, 6, had been experiencing stomach pain for about a year, the NBC news anchor explained to Today, "There was one time the pain was so bad that we thought maybe he had something like his appendix burst. He was hunched over in pain."

    Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera rushed Cal to the emergency room, where an ultrasound revealed that his appendix was "fine," causing them to further investigate their son's unexplained stomach pains. He was also experiencing other symptoms, such as a year-long earache, a rash on his scalp and hair loss. 

    "The bloodwork came back with the results of him having celiac disease," the proud mom recalled, noting that an endoscopy confirmed his diagnosis. "I knew nothing about celiac disease. I knew a friend of a friend had it, and she couldn't eat bread. That's basically the knowledge I had."

    Celiac is an autoimmune disease in which the ingestion of gluten — proteins found in wheat, rye, barley and triticale — damages the small intestine, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation.

    Today's 3rd Hour co-host went on to explain how their family adapted to the changes that come with a gluten-free lifestyle.

    "Not only is it not feeding him any wheat products, but it's also the cross-contamination risk," Dreyer noted. "All of my stuff in the kitchen had to be thrown out, all of our wooden spoons, wooden cutting boards, anything that had a scratch in it... any rivets on the inside of the pot where the handle is. All of that had to be thrown out because gluten can hide everywhere."

    Though Cal went through a tough bout with his health at such an early age, the meteorologist said he "finally feels good... [for] the first time in a year." 

    Dreyer added, "He's happy we discovered this because it's like, 'OK, good. I can finally feel like myself.'"

