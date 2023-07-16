Toby Keith Treats Uber Driver to Karaoke Performance, Sings His Own Song
The singer used the Uber's unique feature to belt out 'Courtesy of the Red White and Blue'
When country hitmaker Toby Keith discovered a unique feature in his Uber during a recent trip, he couldn't resist having a little fun.
The singer, who has recently returned to the stage in a series of pop-up shows in the midst of a battle against stomach cancer, posted a video of himself Friday taking advantage of a karaoke machine in the Uber and giving the driver a spontaneous serenade.
What song did he choose to belt out? Why, one of his own, of course!
The driver can be seen in the video bobbing his head to Keith's enthusiastic rendition of his 2002 hit, "Courtesy of the Red White and Blue (The Angry American)."
"This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine," Keith captioned the clip.
At the end of the mini-performance, everyone in the car, including the driver, breaks into applause.
The 62-year-old star first shared that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. After telling The Oklahoman in June that he'd planned to take gradual steps toward getting back on stage, he surprised his fans earlier this month by playing a hit-packed impromptu set that lasted over two hours.
