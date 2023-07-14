TLC Announces Two Fan-Favorite Couples Will Be Featured in ’90 Day: The Last Resort’

On Friday, TLC announced two fan-favorite couples will be featured in the network's new series, 90 Day: The Last Resort: Jovi and Yara, and Ed and Liz.

Jovi and Yara, who share 2-year-old daughter Mylah, are heading to the resort in hopes of reconnecting as they continue to struggle with the downfall of their relationship.

"At the resort, they discover there is discord between them as they can't seem to agree on what they want for their future," a synopsis reads. "While both have secrets they are holding onto, will the resort provide a place and time where they can finally thrive and reconnect as a couple moving forward?"

Yara and Jovi featured in '90 Day: The Last Resort' premiering Aug. 14 on TLC TLC

Ed and Liz have had their share of breakups and makeups during their two-year relationship. (Who remembers when Liz threw her engagement ring in a bush?)

"With dwindling trust and fear the other is looking for a way out, they are hoping to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life…which holds the possibility of a new home and a potential wedding," the synopsis reads.

"Can Ed and Liz learn to back each other up and really communicate their needs to each other or will more indiscretions derail their efforts to plan for the future?"

Ed and Liz featured in '90 Day: The Last Resort' premiering Aug. 14 on TLC TLC

Earlier this month, the network announced its plan to release the latest 90 Day spin-off, which will follow five couples as they participate in a retreat to determine whether or not their relationships can survive.

"Alongside a team of professionals, they'll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy," the synopsis reads. "Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on."

In addition to the new series, a weekly podcast titled 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions will also be available, according to a press release obtained by The Messenger.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres August 14th at 9/8c on TLC.