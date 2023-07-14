TLC Announces Two Fan-Favorite Couples Will Be Featured in ’90 Day: The Last Resort’

On Friday, TLC announced two fan-favorite couples will be featured in the network's new series, 90 Day: The Last Resort: Jovi and Yara, and Ed and Liz.
Jovi and Yara, who share 2-year-old daughter Mylah, are heading to the resort in hopes of reconnecting as they continue to struggle with the downfall of their relationship.
"At the resort, they discover there is discord between them as they can't seem to agree on what they want for their future," a synopsis reads. "While both have secrets they are holding onto, will the resort provide a place and time where they can finally thrive and reconnect as a couple moving forward?"
- ’90 Day Fiancé’ Couples Will Fight for Their Relationships in TLC’s New Series ’90 Day: The Last Resort’
- ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’: Meisha Discusses ‘Lonely’ Life After Converting to Catholicism (Exclusive)
- Riley Questions Violet’s Intentions in Upcoming Episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ (Exclusive)
- What Happened to TLC: From Schoolhouse Staple to ‘MILF Manor’
- Christmas Tree Shops Announces Last Day of Business
Ed and Liz have had their share of breakups and makeups during their two-year relationship. (Who remembers when Liz threw her engagement ring in a bush?)
"With dwindling trust and fear the other is looking for a way out, they are hoping to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life…which holds the possibility of a new home and a potential wedding," the synopsis reads.
"Can Ed and Liz learn to back each other up and really communicate their needs to each other or will more indiscretions derail their efforts to plan for the future?"
Earlier this month, the network announced its plan to release the latest 90 Day spin-off, which will follow five couples as they participate in a retreat to determine whether or not their relationships can survive.
"Alongside a team of professionals, they'll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy," the synopsis reads. "Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on."
In addition to the new series, a weekly podcast titled 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions will also be available, according to a press release obtained by The Messenger.
90 Day: The Last Resort premieres August 14th at 9/8c on TLC.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment