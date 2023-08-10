The Challenge USA is coming back to CBS for its second season on Thursday night, and fans can expect to see a very different dynamic in play for The Challenge spinoff's next round. Whereas the first season included alumni from CBS's biggest reality competition series (including The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island and Survivor), Season 2 will feature a handful of Challenge veterans who, host T.J. Lavin promises, will "mix it up."

Included among the Challenge champs on the show is the winningest contestant ever, Johnny Bananas, as well as proven veterans such as Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann and Tori Deal. Additionally, several of the CBS alums who've become regulars on The Challenge as well are joining the fold, including Josh Martinez, Faysal Shafaat and Michele Fitzgerald. And the reason we're going to see so many more veterans this season, Lavin said, is because things got a little too "kumbaya" with just the CBS crew last season.

The Messenger spoke to T.J. Lavin about the return of The Challenge USA to find out what's ahead in the new season as well as what fans might not know about the long-lived reality competition franchise.

On why Croatia is his favorite place to film 'The Challenge'...

T.J. Lavin: I just have so many friends and family there. I love them. And the Croatians, they're just such beautiful people. They're so fun and so cool. And the food is amazing. The place I lived in is called Rovinj, and I stayed there in an apartment — an amazing apartment — and it overlooked the bay coming in, it was just amazing. I ran every day. I just lived so healthy there and jogged every day and ran and just loved it. So I just liked that part of life when I'm filming.

On whether he thinks the 'Survivor' champions still have a leg up on the competition this season…

Lavin: Well, that is definitely true to a point, but then you have the MTV Challenge kids coming, too, so that is a different level as well. When you have Michele and Chris [Underwood] and Josh and Faysal and Tiffany [Mitchell] and all these people from Survivor and Big Brother, and then you have The Amazing Race with Luis [Colon] and Dusty [Harris] and people like that... They're all real good people and good players and everything else, right? But then when you mix all that stuff into Tori, Bananas, Jonna, Cory [Wharton] and Wes, these are all amazing Challenge players who've been around the block, who know how to get to the final.

So it's going to mix it up, and that's exactly why we wanted to have MTV players in to mix it up a little bit — because it was a little bit too friendly and too kumbaya when it's just the CBS cast, because they're all just such sweet people. They're so nice. They're so lovely. But then you bring in the MTV Challenge kids, it's a different deal.

TJ Lavin hosts 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2. Jonne Roriz/Paramount

On which skill (strength, endurance, social or mental) is the biggest slice in a pie chart of successful Challengers' attributes…

Lavin: Mental game is the biggest slice of pie in anything out there. Mental game is 100% the main one. So that's the biggest slice of the pie. That would be, I would say, 95% mental. And mental falls into politicking, it falls into alliances, it falls into all that stuff. And then it's 5% athletics and endurance… because the mental game that you have to have to be isolated and the friendships that you have to form, you have to navigate, is something completely different.

In all athletics, once you get to a certain level, it's 95% mental. So no matter what, even if you're just riding BMX or you're fighting, it's 95% mental. Because you already did all the physical work. You already put in the work for the endurance. You already put in the work for those skills. And now it all comes down to can you perform that skill on the moment that it's supposed to be and the exact time that they call your name? Are you going to freeze, or are you going to perform? And that's what makes the difference. That's why I say it's 95% mental.

On watching returning contestant Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio become a fellow staple during Lavin's tenure as host…

Lavin: I think it's pretty cool. To see what he has done, he made The Challenge a career. He's the first, I would say, superstar to come out of there. There's C.T. [aka Chris Tamburello], who is amazing as well. C.T. is definitely a huge name in the sport and the show. Mark Long, of course, everyone loves him, too. But seeing the progression of Bananas… and actually just Bananas turning the name into Bananas. Like, what? No, his name is Johnny. It's just really cool that he's done what he's done, and then he's definitely turned it up.

And he deserves respect because of the fact that he endured so many finals — and those aren't just finals that he's gone through. Those are Justin Booth finals. That's a different level of a final… He's won, I think, five or six Justin Booth finals, which are the hardest things in the world. I don't want a part of that. Nobody else wants to be part of it. I mean, people are subject to a lot, and it's really hard to get through, mentally and physically, and he has. Justin thinks up some of the craziest scenarios, like moving a giant pile of rock over to a place only to move it back. It's insane. Like, why were you even talking about this, Justin? It's because it mentally breaks people down. And it did, obviously.

On what kind of challenges are much harder than they might look onscreen…

Lavin: I think anything that has to do with swimming is hard, but [it's worse] when you swim and then you have to do a puzzle. When you have to do a puzzle after being almost sick from swimming — you're swimming so hard, you almost get sick, you get nauseous, sweating that fast and that hard for that long — and then you have to do a puzzle... It is super mentally draining. It's one of the hardest things to do in sports. It would be like playing football and running back a kick and then having to solve the puzzle, real fast and delicate. So it's something that I think people underestimate, like, "Why couldn't you figure that out?"

Or even answering a question while suspended over a cliff or suspended over a high building in a scenario that if you get it wrong, you're out and you're getting dropped 35 feet into the water, that question quickly becomes impossible. One of the questions that stands out in my mind is when I asked Bananas who the No. 1 soccer player in England was, and he's like, "Your mom," and I was like, "My mom doesn't even play soccer." Then when I asked him what language do they speak in Australia, and he's like, "I don't know, Dutch?" He was so scared. I'm no, "No, wrong answer Bananas. See you later!" They're easy questions half the time, but you know. I know for a fact that it is way harder because of the scenario that they're in.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 will premiere in two parts. The first episode airs Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10/9c, and the second part follows on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9/8c on CBS. The season will then air twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c, for the first three weeks before moving to Thursdays at 10/9c starting Aug. 31.