Tish Cyrus and Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell wed on Saturday at her daughter Miley Cyrus' Malibu home, a source confirms to The Messenger.

Per photos obtained by Just Jared, Miley and her older sister Brandi – dressed in blue gowns – as well as older brother Trace stood beside their mother during the small ceremony. The source told The Messenger that Miley helped to plan the entire event for her mom.

Neither Miley's younger brother, Braison, or younger sister Noah were present for the event. The source tells The Messenger that Noah and Tish have had a tense relationship since Tish's divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

No reason was given for Braison's absence, but a separate source told The Messenger that he rarely visits the L.A. area.

The couple first went public with their romance in November 2022, with Tish sharing a sweet snap on her Instagram Stories in which she and Purcell can be seen sitting poolside with their arms around each other. However, a source tells the Messenger that the pair were actually engaged several months before their public reveal.

Though the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star and Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer alum tend to keep details of their relationship out of the spotlight, fans have gotten a glimpse into the pair’s romance, as both share photos of each other on social media from time to time.

“Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “She truly feels like she found her soulmate. … Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was The One.”

About seven months after becoming Instagram official, the Last Song producer revealed that Purcell popped the question, sharing the joyous news with her social media followers.

"A thousand times…. YES [heart]," Tish captioned a series of Instagram photos in May, the first of which shows the Tennessee native's stunning diamond ring as Purcell wraps his arms around her waist, while the second snap features Cyrus smiling from ear-to-ear while cuddling up to her fiancé.

Cyrus was previously married to country singer Billy Ray, whom she wed in December 1993. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, 61, filed for divorce in 2010; however, he withdrew his petition months later. Tish then filed for divorce in 2013, but the couple worked out their differences after attending couples therapy. Nearly a decade later, she filed for divorce a second time, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the former couple told People in a joint statement in April 2022.

Tish and Billy Ray share children Miley, Braison and Noah, as well as Brandi and Trace – her children from a previous relationship whom Billy Ray adopted.

Purcell shares four children with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson: Lily-Rose Purcell, Augustus Purcell, Audrey Purcell and Joseph Purcell. The former spouses were married from 1998 to 2008.