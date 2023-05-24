Stars Mourn Tina Turner, Remember Singer as an ‘Inspiration to Millions’

Tina Turner is being honored by her fellow icons after the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died Wednesday at the age of 83.

The legendary singer was responsible for American classics such as "What's Love Got to Do with It," "The Best," "River Deep – Mountain High" and "Proud Mary," to name just a few, meaning her loss was felt far and wide.

"I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of Tina Turner, the iconic, legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, Black and white," disco icon Gloria Gaynor shared on Instagram. Gaynor had a long friendship with Turner that included touring and working on a 2009 album together. "She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music. I mourn her passing along with her innumerable fans around the country and around the world. My most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. She will be sorely missed."

"I’m so saddened by the passing of the wonderful Tina Turner," wrote Mick Jagger. The Rolling Stones singer had a close relationship with Turner, having toured together in the U.K as well as a duet during Live Aid in 1985. "She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Meanwhile, frequent collaborator Bryan Adams (who was also a guest at Turner's 2013 wedding to Erwin Bach) paid tribute to the 12-time Grammy winner on Twitter.

25th November 1969: Studio headshot portrait of American rock singer Tina Turner, wearing a dark crocheted mini-dress, smiling with her arm raised over her head, New York City. (Photo by Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"My condolences to Erwin [Bach] and Tina's family. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends," he wrote. "Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It's Only Love and that's all.

More reactions

Diana Ross echoed her fellow musicians in remembering Turner, writing, "Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner's family and loved ones."

"My beloved Queen. I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way," Beyoncé shared on her website. "You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

"The words legendary, iconic, diva and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more — an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer," Mariah Carey offered. "To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen."

"Another longtime friend has made her transition," Dionne Warwick penned. "Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace my friend!"

"We have lost one of the word's most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage," Elton John shared alongside a photo of the pair hugging. "She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news."

"Thank you Tina," Madonna wrote on her Instagram Story. "You paved the way for so many women. God bless you!"

"What a life! What a show! What a talent!" Lionel Richie shared alongside many photos of the pair performing together. "Your resilience was a lesson for us all. I will miss you, my dear friend! Thanks for the memories..."

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Tina Turner poses at a photocall for "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at The Hospital Club on October 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

"I am heartbroken to see that one of my idols have passed," said Stephanie Mills. "She paved the way for so many of us in the industry. RIP."

"Heaven has gained an angel," wrote Ciara. "Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all."

"Thank you Queen, for giving us your all!" noted Kelly Rowland. "We Love You!!"

"A life to celebrate… Rest In Peace Queen Tina Turner," wrote Holly Robinson Peete.

"A true legend has passed," noted George Takei. "She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens."

"Today we lost an icon, a survivor, a legend," wrote Ariana DeBose. She's the definition of resilience. Thank you for your example.

"Simply the best," added Colman Domingo. "There will never be another Tina Turner. We salute this great lady. What a life."

"Tina Turner was an icon, whom we loved for her voice, her dancing, and her spirit," shared Forest Whitaker. "As we honor her, let's also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us, Tina. You're simply the best."

"Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n' roll Tina Turner," Magic Johnson wrote. "I've seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I've ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth."

"This woman elevated it all," recalled Rita Wilson. "Talent. Joy. Grace. Class. What a legend in every way. Her music lives on. Her lessons live on. Her example lives on. Prayers to her husband and family. God bless, Tina. May her memory be eternal."

American singer Tina Turner performing at Wembley Arena, London, during her Break Every Rule Tour, 11th June 1987. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)

Former President Barack Obama also made sure to honor the late icon. "Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself — speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy," he wrote. "Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade."

Additionally, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame issued an in memoriam in Turner's honor, writing, "Two-time inductee Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll — one that was firmly placed front and center. During her time in the duo Ike and Tina Turner (inducted in 1991), her electric onstage presence forever raised the bar for live performance."

"But this Queen of Rock & Roll went on to make music history again with her solo career (for which she was inducted again in 2021) and with her bravery in sharing her life story as a book, film, and Broadway musical," the message continued. "There was nothing her deep, robust voice couldn't do, as displayed on her solo hits like 'What's Love Got to Do with It' and 'Private Dancer.'"

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the singer's team confirmed on social media. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow."

The statement continued, "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Turner died peacefully in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, after a long illness.