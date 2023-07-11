Tina Turner fans in Australia are going Nutbush for the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

The Big Red Bash in Birdsville saw 5,838 people dance their way to a new record as they completed the complicated dance to Turner's "Nutbush City Limits." After besting last year's record of 4,084, this year's crowd is now in the Australian Book of Records, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The record is a significant one as the song "Nutbush City Limits" turns 50 this year, and this year's festival marks the first since Turner's death in May.

The Australian Book of Records posted footage of the nearly 6,000-member dance troop rocking wigs and fun costumes while executing the moves in sync with kicks, jumps and a few hula hoops.

"It was just amazing," festival founder Greg Donovan told the outlet. The dedicated dancers spent months perfecting the five-minute routine.

"It ran like clockwork," he added. "It's a military operation trying to get them lined up in rows and dancing for five minutes."

Helen Taylor, co-founder of the Australian Book of Records, said she "could not sleep" thinking about the moment.

"It's so exciting," she told the outlet. "We had a feeling we were going to smash the world record but not by this margin. We've gone from 4,084 12 months ago to 5,838. Unbelievable and I think it's the best dancing we've seen yet."

Turner died in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24 after a long illness, a spokesperson confirmed to The Messenger at the time.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," her official social media account added in a post on her Instagram. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."