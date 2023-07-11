Tina Turner’s ‘Nutbush’ Dance Sets New Record in Australia With Nearly 6,000 Fans Busting a Move - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Tina Turner’s ‘Nutbush’ Dance Sets New Record in Australia With Nearly 6,000 Fans Busting a Move

Nearly 6,000 people danced to Turner's 'Nutbush City Limits' at the Big Red Bash in Australia's Birdsville, setting a new record

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tina Turner performs at the Poplar Creek Music Theater on September 12,1987 in Hoffman Estates, IllinoisPaul Natkin/Getty Images

Tina Turner fans in Australia are going Nutbush for the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

The Big Red Bash in Birdsville saw 5,838 people dance their way to a new record as they completed the complicated dance to Turner's "Nutbush City Limits." After besting last year's record of 4,084, this year's crowd is now in the Australian Book of Records, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The record is a significant one as the song "Nutbush City Limits" turns 50 this year, and this year's festival marks the first since Turner's death in May.

The Australian Book of Records posted footage of the nearly 6,000-member dance troop rocking wigs and fun costumes while executing the moves in sync with kicks, jumps and a few hula hoops.

Read More

"It was just amazing," festival founder Greg Donovan told the outlet. The dedicated dancers spent months perfecting the five-minute routine.

"It ran like clockwork," he added. "It's a military operation trying to get them lined up in rows and dancing for five minutes."

Helen Taylor, co-founder of the Australian Book of Records, said she "could not sleep" thinking about the moment.

"It's so exciting," she told the outlet. "We had a feeling we were going to smash the world record but not by this margin. We've gone from 4,084 12 months ago to 5,838. Unbelievable and I think it's the best dancing we've seen yet."

The Messenger reached out to Big Red Bash and Australian Book of Records for comment.

Turner died in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24 after a long illness, a spokesperson confirmed to The Messenger at the time.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," her official social media account added in a post on her Instagram. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.