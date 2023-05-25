Tina Turner Honored by West End Theaters, Broadway Star Adrienne Warren

Theaters in London's West End will dim their lights Thursday at 7 p.m. local time in honor of late singer Tina Turner, who died Wednesday at age 83.

"The theatre world pays tribute to the immense talent and impact of Tina Turner," Hannah Essex, the co-chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and U.K. Theatre, said. "She has inspired countless generations through not only her pioneering music career, but her ability to break down barriers in the face of adversity. She will be greatly missed.”

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is currently playing the West End's Aldwych Theatre. When news broke Wednesday of the singer's death, star Kristina Love gathered the cast to make an announcement during intermission.

"We're here tonight because one woman boldly lived her life, from cotton fields to stardom," Love said, as seen in a video posted to TikTok. "That's why we're on this stage today. You all have found yourself in her story, in her music."

Londoners are not the only ones in the theater community mourning the loss of the legendary singer — Broadway stars also shared their love for Turner following her death.

Adrienne Warren, who originated the role of Tina Turner in the West End and on Broadway — and won a Tony Award for her performance — said on social media that she lost an "inspiration" and "icon."

"Today we lost our Queen of Rock and Roll," Warren wrote on Instagram. "Today I lost a teacher and a mentor. Rest, my friend. I love you, Anna Mae Bullock. Thank you."