Tina Turner Honored by West End Theaters, Broadway Star Adrienne Warren

Theaters in London's West End will dim their lights Thursday at 7 p.m. local time in honor of late singer Tina Turner, who died Wednesday at age 83.
"The theatre world pays tribute to the immense talent and impact of Tina Turner," Hannah Essex, the co-chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and U.K. Theatre, said. "She has inspired countless generations through not only her pioneering music career, but her ability to break down barriers in the face of adversity. She will be greatly missed.”
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is currently playing the West End's Aldwych Theatre. When news broke Wednesday of the singer's death, star Kristina Love gathered the cast to make an announcement during intermission.
"We're here tonight because one woman boldly lived her life, from cotton fields to stardom," Love said, as seen in a video posted to TikTok. "That's why we're on this stage today. You all have found yourself in her story, in her music."
- Angela Bassett Says She’ll Hold Final Conversation with Tina Turner ‘Close to My Heart’
- Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner in Her First Concert Since Singer’s Death
- Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
- Stars Mourn Tina Turner, Remember Singer as an ‘Inspiration to Millions’
- How Tina Turner Overcame Years of Abuse and Emerged as a Beacon of Hope
Londoners are not the only ones in the theater community mourning the loss of the legendary singer — Broadway stars also shared their love for Turner following her death.
Adrienne Warren, who originated the role of Tina Turner in the West End and on Broadway — and won a Tony Award for her performance — said on social media that she lost an "inspiration" and "icon."
"Today we lost our Queen of Rock and Roll," Warren wrote on Instagram. "Today I lost a teacher and a mentor. Rest, my friend. I love you, Anna Mae Bullock. Thank you."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High SchoolEntertainment
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’Entertainment
- 15 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes ScoreEntertainment
- The ‘Succession’ Running Jokes We’ll Miss the MostEntertainment
- Cannes Film Festival Featured Emotional Idols—and the Controversial ‘Idol’Entertainment
- Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2Entertainment
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews
- Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court DocumentsEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair DesignerEntertainment
- ‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’Entertainment