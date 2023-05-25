The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tina Turner Honored by West End Theaters, Broadway Star Adrienne Warren

    The theater world is paying tribute to the late rock icon, who died Wednesday at age 83.

    Published |Updated
    Charlotte Phillipp
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Theaters in London's West End will dim their lights Thursday at 7 p.m. local time in honor of late singer Tina Turner, who died Wednesday at age 83.

    "The theatre world pays tribute to the immense talent and impact of Tina Turner," Hannah Essex, the co-chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and U.K. Theatre, said. "She has inspired countless generations through not only her pioneering music career, but her ability to break down barriers in the face of adversity. She will be greatly missed.”

    Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is currently playing the West End's Aldwych Theatre. When news broke Wednesday of the singer's death, star Kristina Love gathered the cast to make an announcement during intermission.

    "We're here tonight because one woman boldly lived her life, from cotton fields to stardom," Love said, as seen in a video posted to TikTok. "That's why we're on this stage today. You all have found yourself in her story, in her music."

    Read More

    Londoners are not the only ones in the theater community mourning the loss of the legendary singer — Broadway stars also shared their love for Turner following her death.

    Adrienne Warren, who originated the role of Tina Turner in the West End and on Broadway — and won a Tony Award for her performance — said on social media that she lost an "inspiration" and "icon."

    "Today we lost our Queen of Rock and Roll," Warren wrote on Instagram. "Today I lost a teacher and a mentor. Rest, my friend. I love you, Anna Mae Bullock. Thank you."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.