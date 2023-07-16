Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé Is Having the ‘Time of Her Life’ During Renaissance World Tour (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé Is Having the ‘Time of Her Life’ During Renaissance World Tour (Exclusive)

'I don't think she knew how much she missed it,' the superstar's mom told The Messenger

Mike Vulpo and Wendy Geller
Tina Knowles is thrilled that Beyoncé is back on tour, and says her famous daughter is also feeling great about performing live again.

At Saturday's HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles, Knowles told The Messenger exclusively that Beyoncé is enjoying being back on stage for her ambitious global Renaissance tour, which made its first U.S. stop July 12 in Philadelphia.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the &quot;RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR&quot; at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario
Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, OntarioKevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

"First of all, I'm so happy because she's happy up there," Knowles said. "She is having the time of her life."

"I think she missed it," the superstar's mom explained. "I don't think she knew how much she missed it."

Knowles added that seeing Beyoncé perform on her tour has been a pleasure for "the whole family."

Tina Knowles-Lawson attends The HollyRod Foundation’s 25th Annual DesignCare Gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles on July 15, 2023.
Tina Knowles-Lawson attends The HollyRod Foundation’s 25th Annual DesignCare Gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles on July 15, 2023.Shutterstock for The HollyRod Foundation

"I mean, it's just been a really great experience," she enthused.

Beyoncé is in the North American leg of her 56-date tour, which caused so much commotion upon entering the States that a Philadelphia TV news anchor even performed a Beyoncé impersonation live on air. Her next stop is in Louisville, Ky. on Monday.

