Wonka director Paul King knew Timothée Chalamet was perfect for the titular role – and it's all because of the actor's high school performances on YouTube.
"It was a straight offer because he's great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it," King told Rolling Stone in a new interview published Tuesday. "But because he’s Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well."
It was previously reported that Warner Bros. also looked at Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling and Ezra Miller for the coveted role.
The filmmaker, who famously directed the beloved family film Paddington, continued: "I knew that was in his arsenal, but I didn't know how good he was. When I spoke to him he was quite keen. He'd done tap dancing in high school and he was like, 'I'd quite like to show people I can do that.'"
The highly anticipated prequel to Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory will feature a protagonist who is less "cynical" than Gene Wilder's portrayal in the 1971 film, according to Chalamet.
"To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy," the actor previously told Vogue. "That's why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there's so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate."
Wonka, which also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman, is due in theaters Dec. 15.
