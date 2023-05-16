The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Timothée Chalamet on the ‘Big Joy’ of ‘Wonka’ and Prepping to Play Bob Dylan

    Chalamet is taking on Willy Wonka and Bob Dylan in his next high-profile film projects.

    Thea Glassman
    Timothée Chalamet has not one but two iconic shoes to fill.

    The actor took on the role of Willy Wonka in the upcoming film Wonka and is set to play Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, which will start filming this summer.

    When it came to embodying the whimsical chocolate factory owner, Chalamet told Vogue in a recent interview that the experience was a "big joy." The actor shared that he was drawn to the project because he would be performing for a younger audience.

    "In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there's so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate," he said.

    The film, which co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman, is due in theaters Dec. 15.

    Chalamet's next role involves a lot less candy and a lot more singing. The actor has been taking daily voice lessons with a coach and recording all his own vocals as he takes on the part of Bob Dylan.

    Directed by James Mangold, the film co-stars Elle Fanning as Chalamet's love interest.

    "I've been preparing for forever," he said. For a preview of his chops, Chalamet pointed fans to a his high school performances that live on YouTube, which include a rendition of Sweet Charity and a lively rap number.

