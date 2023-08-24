Tim Tebow’s Florida Teammates Resented the Attention He Got: ‘It Was Just Too Much’ - The Messenger
Tim Tebow’s Florida Teammates Resented the Attention He Got: ‘It Was Just Too Much’

As Tebow became the face of the University of Florida's success following their 2008 national championship, many of his teammates felt unfairly cast in his shadow

Daniel Trainor
US President Barack Obama shakes hands with quarterback Tim Tebow during a ceremony honoring the NCAA National Championship University of Florida Gators football team in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, April 23, 2009. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

When the Florida Gators should have been on top of the world, they were falling apart internally.

The Gators won the national championship in 2008, their second in three years. With that, of course, came intense media coverage and overwhelming fandom.

However, almost all of the attention centered on one person in particular.

"You turn on the TV, all you saw was Tim Tebow," former Florida linebacker Ryan Stamper said in Netflix's Untold: Swamp Kings. "There was nothing bigger than him."

Tebow was coming off a Heisman Trophy victory in 2007 before leading the Gators to glory the following season. All of his success led to magazine covers, TV appearances and other media opportunities that were not afforded to his teammates.

When the Gators visited the White House after winning the title, Tebow was the only person to receive a handshake from President Obama.

"You won't understand how it upset the team," former Florida running back Chris Rainey said. "Because we are a team. Just like when we used to get mad when commentators used 'Tebow vs. Georgia, Tebow vs. Tennessee.' You just got enough of it. It was just too much. It was a killer."

The 2009 squad still found major success, starting the season 12-0 before losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The season culminated in a Sugar Bowl victory against Cincinnati.

Still, the weight placed on Tebow's shoulders was a burden throughout the year.

"It wasn't fair to Tebow, at least to me," Stamper said. "Tebow couldn't control what the media's saying about him. And he didn't like it."

Looking back, Tebow acknowledged that they didn't always respond to the adversity in spades.

"It just felt like so many times, people would want to say, 'It's Tebow's team,'" he recalled. "That adds pressure when other people put you on a pedestal that's different than your teammates. That's where, as a team, you gotta be strong together, fight out that noise — which at times we did well, and at times we didn't do as good."

All four parts of Untold: Swamp Kings are available to stream on Netflix.

