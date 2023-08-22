Ahead of one of the biggest games of his college career, Tim Tebow's phone was blowing up.

The overwhelming amount of notifications, however, were coming from unlikely sources in the lead-up to Florida's 2007 showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge.

"That week, someone put out my cell phone number to all of the student body at LSU," Tebow revealed in Netflix's UNTOLD: Swamp Kings. "When I say thousands, I mean thousands and thousands and thousands of calls and text messages."

Tebow claimed some of the messages made vulgar remarks about the women in his immediate family.

"Like, 'Your mom Pamela, your sister Christy, your sister Katie, we're gonna burn 'em at the stake. We’re gonna rape 'em,'" Tim Tebow said of the texts. "I was mad. And it was personal."

The normally mild-mannered Tebow let those frustrations boil over on the field.

Tim Tebow in Untold: Swamp Kings. Netflix

"I've never really talked trash in my life," he said. "But I walked right up to their student section and I dial a phone. I put it [up to my ear] and say, 'Just keep talking.'"

It's a game that former Florida head coach Urban Meyer recalled being similarly antagonistic — even before they entered the stadium.

"It's the most difficult environment to date that I've ever witnessed in my life," Meyer said in Swamp Kings. "I mean, old ladies flipping you off as you're driving in."

As they made their trek to Tiger Stadium, though, things got even wilder.

"When we’re walking in, I see this fan and he’s sitting there holding a cup," Meyer remembered. "That person throws it right on me, and I don’t believe it was water."

Florida would ultimately lose the game to the #1-ranked Tigers 28-24 in a hostile setting.

All four parts of Untold: Swamp Kings are available to stream on Netflix.