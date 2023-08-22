Tim Tebow Says LSU Fans Texted Him Threats About Raping His Mother and Sister
In Netflix's 'UNTOLD: Swamp Kings,' the Heisman Trophy winner recalled the harassment he was subjected to before Florida's game against the Tigers in 2007
Ahead of one of the biggest games of his college career, Tim Tebow's phone was blowing up.
The overwhelming amount of notifications, however, were coming from unlikely sources in the lead-up to Florida's 2007 showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge.
"That week, someone put out my cell phone number to all of the student body at LSU," Tebow revealed in Netflix's UNTOLD: Swamp Kings. "When I say thousands, I mean thousands and thousands and thousands of calls and text messages."
Tebow claimed some of the messages made vulgar remarks about the women in his immediate family.
"Like, 'Your mom Pamela, your sister Christy, your sister Katie, we're gonna burn 'em at the stake. We’re gonna rape 'em,'" Tim Tebow said of the texts. "I was mad. And it was personal."
The normally mild-mannered Tebow let those frustrations boil over on the field.
- Tim Tebow Prayed With His Dog to Figure Out Where to Attend College
- Tim Tebow Says He Should Have ‘Done More’ to Prevent Aaron Hernandez From Receiving Racist Taunts During Time at Florida
- ECHL Approves Tim Tebow-Owned Minor League Hockey Team in Lake Tahoe
- Tim Tebow Says Intense Florida Gators Workouts Sometimes ‘Went a Little Too Far’
- Tim Tebow’s Florida Teammates Resented the Attention He Got: ‘It Was Just Too Much’
- Tim Tebow’s Florida Teammate Suggests He Wouldn’t Have Been as ‘Popular’ If He Was Black
"I've never really talked trash in my life," he said. "But I walked right up to their student section and I dial a phone. I put it [up to my ear] and say, 'Just keep talking.'"
It's a game that former Florida head coach Urban Meyer recalled being similarly antagonistic — even before they entered the stadium.
"It's the most difficult environment to date that I've ever witnessed in my life," Meyer said in Swamp Kings. "I mean, old ladies flipping you off as you're driving in."
As they made their trek to Tiger Stadium, though, things got even wilder.
"When we’re walking in, I see this fan and he’s sitting there holding a cup," Meyer remembered. "That person throws it right on me, and I don’t believe it was water."
Florida would ultimately lose the game to the #1-ranked Tigers 28-24 in a hostile setting.
All four parts of Untold: Swamp Kings are available to stream on Netflix.
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment
- Rapper YG Puts Donald Trump’s Mugshot on a T-Shirt 7 Years After Diss TrackEntertainment
- Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Blasts Reality Talent Shows, but ‘Carrie Underwood’s Pretty Good’Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Announces Engagement to Adam WoolardEntertainment
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Is Engaged to Christian GoldEntertainment
- Jamie Foxx Plays God in Upcoming Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’Entertainment
- ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals the Reason for Her ExitEntertainment
- TV Premiere Dates Schedule: Every New and Returning Show in Fall 2023Entertainment