Tim Tebow Says LSU Fans Texted Him Threats About Raping His Mother and Sister - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Tim Tebow Says LSU Fans Texted Him Threats About Raping His Mother and Sister

In Netflix's 'UNTOLD: Swamp Kings,' the Heisman Trophy winner recalled the harassment he was subjected to before Florida's game against the Tigers in 2007

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Ahead of one of the biggest games of his college career, Tim Tebow's phone was blowing up.

The overwhelming amount of notifications, however, were coming from unlikely sources in the lead-up to Florida's 2007 showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge.

"That week, someone put out my cell phone number to all of the student body at LSU," Tebow revealed in Netflix's UNTOLD: Swamp Kings. "When I say thousands, I mean thousands and thousands and thousands of calls and text messages."

Tebow claimed some of the messages made vulgar remarks about the women in his immediate family.

"Like, 'Your mom Pamela, your sister Christy, your sister Katie, we're gonna burn 'em at the stake. We’re gonna rape 'em,'" Tim Tebow said of the texts. "I was mad. And it was personal."

The normally mild-mannered Tebow let those frustrations boil over on the field.

Tim Tebow in Untold: Swamp Kings.
Tim Tebow in Untold: Swamp Kings.Netflix
Read More

"I've never really talked trash in my life," he said. "But I walked right up to their student section and I dial a phone. I put it [up to my ear] and say, 'Just keep talking.'"

It's a game that former Florida head coach Urban Meyer recalled being similarly antagonistic — even before they entered the stadium.

"It's the most difficult environment to date that I've ever witnessed in my life," Meyer said in Swamp Kings. "I mean, old ladies flipping you off as you're driving in."

As they made their trek to Tiger Stadium, though, things got even wilder.

"When we’re walking in, I see this fan and he’s sitting there holding a cup," Meyer remembered. "That person throws it right on me, and I don’t believe it was water."

Florida would ultimately lose the game to the #1-ranked Tigers 28-24 in a hostile setting.

All four parts of Untold: Swamp Kings are available to stream on Netflix.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.