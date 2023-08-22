It's almost hard to fathom Tim Tebow in anything other than Florida orange and blue.

However, as Tebow revealed in Netflix's Untold: Swamp Kings, figuring out where to go to college wasn't an easy decision for the highly sought-after quarterback.

"Honestly, I was really, really torn," Tebow said. "My dad says, ‘Timmy, why don't you go do this? Go to your room, get on your knees, pray about it. In the morning, I believe God will put on your heart where you're supposed to go.'"

The next day, though, divine intervention had not reared its head.

"So, I wake up the next morning," Tebow continued. "And I have no idea where I'm supposed to go."

The prized recruit had offers from most of the biggest, most successful schools in the country. At the time, it was highly rumored that Tebow was leaning toward playing for Florida's SEC rival Alabama.

Florida head coach Urban Meyer was determined to make sure that didn't happen.

"I put the full-court press on him for months," Meyer said in Swamp Kings. "I was on the phone with him, writing personal letters nonstop."

Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow celebrate after their 24-14 win against the Oklahoma Sooners during the FedEx BCS National Championship game at Dolphin Stadium on Jan. 8, 2009 in Miami, Florida. Marc Serota/Getty Images

As things got down to the wire, Tebow told Meyer that he had come up with an unconventional way to ultimately decide where he was going to play.

"He was praying at the lake all day with his dog," Meyer revealed. "That was how he was going to make his decision."

Despite that knowledge, Meyer still hadn't been informed of Tebow's decision until minutes before he was due to make his choice on national television.

"Finally, at about five til five, I’m caught in traffic a little bit," Meyer recalled. "My cell phone rings, I see it's Tim Tebow. He goes, 'Coach, I just want you to know that,' and he's, like, sobbing on the phone, 'I've decided to—,' and then the phone goes dead. I started punching the dashboard. I really thought we lost him."

Of course, that's not what happened at all. Minutes later, Tebow would commit to Florida and go on to have one of the most successful collegiate football careers in modern history, including winning two national titles and the 2007 Heisman Trophy for the best player in the country.

All thanks to a little time by the lake with man's best friend.