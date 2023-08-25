When Urban Meyer took over as the Gators head coach at the University of Florida in 2005, he was determined to make it "the hardest program in America."
As seen in Netflix's Untold: Swamp Kings, that involved workouts reminiscent of military training that often pushed his players — many of them just teenagers — to the brink of mental and physical exhaustion.
"I don't apologize for making it a hard program," Meyer said in the docuseries. "I always hope people say, 'That's the hardest program in sports.' Those who survive, those who remain, become champions."
While Meyer's mantra ultimately rang true — the Gators won national titles in 2006 and 2007 under his tutelage — some of his players disagreed with his mindset.
"Training every day is to the max," former Florida linebacker Brandon Spikes said in Swamp Kings. "It was literally to the max. I didn't want no part of that."
Former Florida wide receiver Dallas Baker recalled working out from midnight to 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, "when you want to go to the club, you want to go to a bar or you want to go to a house party."
Even Tim Tebow, the notoriously hard-working Florida quarterback who would win the Heisman Trophy in 2007, admitted the workouts veered into unsavory territory.
- Tim Tebow’s Florida Teammate Suggests He Wouldn’t Have Been as ‘Popular’ If He Was Black
- Tim Tebow Prayed With His Dog to Figure Out Where to Attend College
- Tim Tebow’s Florida Teammates Resented the Attention He Got: ‘It Was Just Too Much’
- ECHL Approves Tim Tebow-Owned Minor League Hockey Team in Lake Tahoe
- NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Criticizes Florida Football, Johnny Manziel Docs: ‘Not Enough Perspective’ (Exclusive)
- Tim Tebow Says He Should Have ‘Done More’ to Prevent Aaron Hernandez From Receiving Racist Taunts During Time at Florida
"Every now and then," Tebow said in Swamp Kings, "maybe it went a little too far into sometimes embarrassing guys in front of the team."
Tebow echoed his head coach's sentiment about the purpose of the regimen, which was meant to allow the best players to rise to the top.
"For some guys, it pushed them to never want to experience that again, and it made them great," he said. "For others, I think it hurt them too much."
Despite his admission, however, Tebow still reflected back on those merciless experiences fondly.
"It was awesome," Tebow recalled. "Those are some of my favorite nights of my life."
- Internet Goes Wild Over Singer Bad Bunny’s Nude SelfieEntertainment
- Hilarie Burton Opens Up About ‘Creepy’ Way ‘One Tree Hill’ Boss Wrote Himself Into a ScriptEntertainment
- Ariana Madix on Sharing a House with Tom Sandoval After Scandoval: ‘I Sleep With My Door Locked’Entertainment
- Keke Palmer Reveals NSFW Tattoo of Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s BirthdayEntertainment
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment