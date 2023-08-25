When Urban Meyer took over as the Gators head coach at the University of Florida in 2005, he was determined to make it "the hardest program in America."

As seen in Netflix's Untold: Swamp Kings, that involved workouts reminiscent of military training that often pushed his players — many of them just teenagers — to the brink of mental and physical exhaustion.

"I don't apologize for making it a hard program," Meyer said in the docuseries. "I always hope people say, 'That's the hardest program in sports.' Those who survive, those who remain, become champions."

While Meyer's mantra ultimately rang true — the Gators won national titles in 2006 and 2007 under his tutelage — some of his players disagreed with his mindset.

"Training every day is to the max," former Florida linebacker Brandon Spikes said in Swamp Kings. "It was literally to the max. I didn't want no part of that."

Former Florida wide receiver Dallas Baker recalled working out from midnight to 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, "when you want to go to the club, you want to go to a bar or you want to go to a house party."

Even Tim Tebow, the notoriously hard-working Florida quarterback who would win the Heisman Trophy in 2007, admitted the workouts veered into unsavory territory.

"Every now and then," Tebow said in Swamp Kings, "maybe it went a little too far into sometimes embarrassing guys in front of the team."

Tebow echoed his head coach's sentiment about the purpose of the regimen, which was meant to allow the best players to rise to the top.

"For some guys, it pushed them to never want to experience that again, and it made them great," he said. "For others, I think it hurt them too much."

Despite his admission, however, Tebow still reflected back on those merciless experiences fondly.

"It was awesome," Tebow recalled. "Those are some of my favorite nights of my life."