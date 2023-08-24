Tim Tebow’s Florida Teammate Suggests He Wouldn’t Have Been as ‘Popular’ If He Was Black
A group of Tebow's former teammates discussed the athlete's 'marketability' and his reputation as 'Captain America' in Netflix's 'Untold: Swamp Kings'
Tim Tebow became one of the most recognizable faces in sports following the Florida Gators' national title victory in 2008, but it's a fate some of his college teammates argued would not have been granted to them.
The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was everywhere — gracing magazine covers, the subject of countless TV features and even appearing as the cover boy on video game NCAA Football 11 — after he graduated.
To his Gators teammates, it wasn't any sort of coincidence.
"Tebow was clean-cut, no tattoos. America likes that," former Florida linebacker Brandon Spikes said in Netflix's Untold: Swamp Kings. "It's a feel-good story. Here's this kid that's a virgin, that's been doing missionary church his whole life. Doing all the right things. He was Captain America!"
Former Florida guard Carl Johnson posited it all came down to money and potential profits.
"It's optics," Johnson said. "Are you marketable, and can we sell your marketability? If it's 'no,' you really serve no purpose. If it's 'yes,' you're gonna be in front of that camera a whole lot."
The overwhelming adulation that followed Tebow became a distraction for the team, including former linebacker Ryan Stamper, who said, "You turn on the TV, all you saw was Tim Tebow. There was nothing bigger than him."
However, Stamper argued, that had just as much to do with Tebow's race as it did his on-field proficiency.
"You ask me, 'If Tebow was Black, would he have been as popular?'" he pondered. "Probably not."
Untold: Swamp Kings is available to stream on Netflix.
