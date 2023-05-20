Tim Robbins Shoots Down ‘Alpha Male’ Nick Adams’ Claim They Were ‘Hanging Out’ in Viral Photo

Right-wing author Nick Adams posted a photo to his account on Friday that has quickly become the talk of Twitter.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“Hanging out with Tim Robbins at JFK,” Adams wrote alongside a picture of himself and Robbins.

The actor shot that descriptor down quickly.

“Not ‘hanging out’. Dude asked for a picture. I obliged. He left,” Robbins clarified, gaining the picture even more attention and causing his name to become a trending topic.

Adams is an author and was appointed to the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars by Trump in 2020. Trump has praised Adams publicly multiple times and Adams campaigned for the former president.

His controversial views are deemed by many as sexist: He previously received backlash after he called for "all male" M&Ms following outrage over "female" M&Ms being introduced, amounting to only certain colors in bags and different packaging. Adams called "female M&Ms" a "slap in the face to men."

In January, he complained about watching "slow female golfers," leading to former golfer Paige Spiranac to tweet she'd be happy to be "out driving" him all day. Adams implied she was only famous for her looks in another tweet.

Adams says he’s a “Trump endorsed author” on Twitter and calls himself an “Alpha Male” in his handle.

Meanwhile, Robbins has been a vocal Trump critic and long-time activist.

Adams has only leaned into the attention the tweet has received, retweeting people, retweeting a poll asking if he or the Shawshank Redemption star is more famous and another tweet jokingly calling the two "alpha male" friends.

