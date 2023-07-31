Tim McGraw Weighs In on ‘Terrible’ Trend of Audiences Throwing Things on Stage - The Messenger
Tim McGraw Weighs In on ‘Terrible’ Trend of Audiences Throwing Things on Stage

'Don't throw anything that's got any heft to it that's gonna hurt somebody,' said the country superstar

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Tim McGraw performs onstage at a secret Standing Room Only show at Sunset Strip’s Whisky A Go Go on July 24, 2023 in West Hollywood, CaliforniaEmma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tim McGraw is working his way through the 2023 concert circuit as well as gearing up for a big arena tour starting next March, which means he's got some opinions about the current rash of objects being thrown at artists performing onstage.

"I think it's terrible," the country superstar said in an interview with CNN out Monday. "I mean, you could really injure somebody. And you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody."

"What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody, if [you] can't continue performing," McGraw added.

"I'm used to soft goods being thrown at me," the singer explained. "And that's fine, but don't throw anything that's got any heft to it that's gonna hurt somebody. I just think that it's just not appropriate to do. Everybody's there to have fun, and there's just no need in any of that."

The three-time Grammy winner also said he hopes he won't have to deal with any such incidents, but that "I'll try to stay calm if it does."

McGraw's remarks address a string of recent onstage attacks against musicians that began in June. At the time, a fan threw a phone at Bebe Rexha, resulting in the singer needing stitches after being struck in the face. Kelsea Ballerini and Drake have received similar treatment from so-called fans.

On Friday, Cardi B was caught on video throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who had initially tossed the contents of a cup at her. The rapper is now reportedly named a battery suspect, based on a police report filed the day after the incident.

