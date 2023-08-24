Tim McGraw Says He ‘Would’ve Died Already’ If It Weren’t For Wife Faith Hill - The Messenger
Tim McGraw Says He ‘Would’ve Died Already’ If It Weren’t For Wife Faith Hill

The country superstars have been married since 1996 and share three daughters — Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill speak onstage during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at The Grand Ole Opry on October 30, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tim McGraw is crediting his wife of nearly 30 years for saving his life.

McGraw, who married Faith Hill on Oct. 6, 1996, reflected on their high-profile relationship during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, per People.

"I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old: A, I probably would've ran my career into the ground; and B, I would've died already with my career into the ground. One or the other, and it wouldn't have ever been where it's at now," said McGraw.

The Grammy-winning singer has been sober since 2008 after living with alcoholism. He further admitted that although Hill tolerated his "wild years," he didn't know how long that was going to last.

"Well, I don't know if the maturity's occurred yet, but she put up with it for a while because I was pretty sneaky about it for a while," McGraw said.

The Country Strong star also revealed that he began to turn his life around after his and Hill's three children began to "notice things." The pair shares daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21.

"But it was just overdoing stuff, and then I think when the kids got old enough that they could notice things is when she finally said, 'You've got to figure this out,'" McGraw shared.

The couple was also determined to prioritize their family as they navigated through his sobriety journey.

"Faith and I, the lucky thing for us, when we decided to get married, we knew we wanted a family and we knew we wanted our family to come first, and we were 29 when we got married," recalled McGraw. "We were both successful, and so when we got married and decided to have a family, we had had enough success at that time that we could pick and choose when we wanted to work and how we wanted to work."

