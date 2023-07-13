Tim Ballard has stepped away from Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), his controversial human-trafficking group, according to VICE.

The news comes after Sound of Freedom, a fictionalized account of Ballard's journey to save children from sex trafficking, landed at the box office and earned a surprise $50 million and counting.

“Founder Tim Ballard has recently stepped away from Operation Underground Railroad prior to launch of the film, Sound of Freedom,” OUR said in a statement. “Matt Osborne continues to serve as the president and COO of the organization.”

VICE reports that sources offered multiple versions of the story, from Ballard allegedly telling donors that he had been forced out, to allegations that he was focusing his time on the Glenn Beck-backed organization Nazarene Fund.

OUR claims to have arrested more than 4,000 predators, recovered more than 6,000 survivors and supported more than 1,000 operations.

In 2020, an investigation by VICE News dug into the organization's practices and its claimed successes, saying that while they did not find "outright falsehoods," there was "a pattern of image-burnishing and mythology-building, a series of exaggerations that are, in the aggregate, quite misleading."

Another investigation by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project suggested in 2021 that OUR may exaggerate its involvement in law-enforcement crackdowns to drum up fundraising. Anne Gallagher, an expert on human trafficking, wrote in 2015 that the organization's work is "arrogant, unethical and illegal."

Ballard's film placed third in its opening weekend, behind Insidious: The Red Door and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.