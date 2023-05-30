TikTok’s ‘PK’ Battles: Everything to Know

Although TikTok is known for its ability to generate an infinite feed of videos based on a personalized algorithm, one of its other functions, livestreaming, has been the subject of controversy.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the influencer Sanqiange died after participating in a livestream challenge on the Chinese counterpart of TikTok, Douyin. The livestream challenge, often times called a "PK," or "player knockout" match, involved the influencer going up against an opponent in a livestream battle. The winner would be whichever of the pair received the most donations (or gifts and diamonds, as they're called on the app). The loser would have to face a punishment — in this case, Sanqiange drank several bottles of the liquor Baijiu as a punishment after he lost the challenge.

But what are PK challenges? How do they work, and why do influencers participate in them?

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, these PK battles gained massive popularity on Chinese social media apps in 2016 and originally started out as a challenge in which two users would compete for audience votes and gifts by performing a skill such as singing or dancing. Nowadays, many PK challenges involve simply trash-talking the other competitor or users asking their followers to send gifts.

These gifts, according to TikTok, are purchased by users (who must be over the age of 18) to send to their favorite creators. The creator who receives the diamond or gift receives a piece, and the app itself takes part of the revenue from the gift purchases.

Here are some of the costs of gifts, according to the TikTok app:

65 coins (another word for the gift currency): $0.99

330 coins: $4.99

660 coins: $9.99

1321 coins: $19.99

3303 coins: $49.99

16500 coins: $249.99

These coins can be used by livestream viewers to purchase and send different kinds of gifts and reactions. For example, a crown is 99 coins and a birthday cake is 300 coins.

These gifts aren't just financial ones, either — if creators on TikTok get enough gifts, they can rank on the app's weekly or daily rankings, which shows the most popular live streamers (not just those participating in PK matches) across the app.

On Tuesday, the highest ranked PK match streamer was a user called "imaustinwiding," who has 109,000 followers. The highest ranked streamer for the week was "Clintianoo," who has over 1.5 million followers.

Sanqiange's death wasn't the first time TikTok's livestreams have been subject to criticism. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that PK battles had become "watered-down" and didn't contain much substance, according to Crystal Abidin, Curtin University Professor and the founder of the TikTok Cultures Research Network.

"I have seen so much of TikTok [battles] where the entire five minutes are just them egging viewers on, pleading for a donation," said Abidin.